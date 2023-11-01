Freight Volumes from China to Europe on the Middle Corridor Surge by Over 80%, says IRU

From January to August 2023, freight volumes from China to Europe along the Middle Corridor increased by over 80% compared to the same period last year. All signs point to more goods moving through the Middle Corridor in the years to come. This was stated by IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto at the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum “Connecting Today Resilient Tomorrow”, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Middle Corridor is becoming an increasingly important trade route connecting China and Central Asia to the Caucasus, Turkey, and Europe.

On a panel with ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan as well as the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said, “The Middle Corridor, the shortest route between China and Europe, is experiencing ever-growing flows of goods”.

This growth is putting pressure on borders along the corridor, which are already congested.

To address these challenges, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) is working with its members and customs authorities to maximize the efficiency and security of borders along the Middle Corridor. This includes promoting the use of international harmonized instruments such as TIR and CMR.

“We’ve witnessed firsthand the importance of fully mobilising international harmonised instruments such as TIR and CMR, which are used in all countries along the Middle Corridor, to ensure the security and transparency of transit movements and reduce business costs,” said Umberto de Pretto.

IRU is also calling on border authorities to focus on how long it takes drivers to cross borders, rather than the duration of the customs procedures. This is because long waiting times at borders are negatively impacting driver shortages, which are already a major problem in the transport industry.

“Inefficiencies are creating bottlenecks. Drivers are stranded for days at ports and borders, which is also resulting in huge financial burdens for traders and transport operators. Trade facilitation tools were developed for exactly this purpose: to streamline border operations. There is no good reason for drivers and goods to be stuck at borders for days,” said Umberto de Pretto.

“A vital gateway to markets, the Middle Corridor represents opportunities that span far beyond its geographical boundaries,” he concluded.

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, attended by 1,200 participants from over 60 countries, was organised under the patronage of Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili. ///nCa, 1 November 2023

