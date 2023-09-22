A leading European freight company is expanding multimodal transportation network between Europe and Central Asia

Freight transport division of Austrian federal railways ÖBB – Rail Cargo Group (RCG) is expanding its TransNET with new connections, bringing trading centers in Central Europe and Central Asia even closer together via the Middle Corridor.

RCG connects the trading hubs of Central Europe and Central Asia with 16 new intermodal routes via the Middle Corridor.

According to the company, shippers have many opportunities and options for cargo delivery along three routes:

Istanbul (Turkey) – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Yerevan (Armenia) – Baku (Azerbaijan) – Astana and Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) – Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Constanta (Romania) – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Baku (Azerbaijan) – Astana and Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) – Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Additional route via the Northern Corridor goes to Astana (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and to Ulan Bator (Mongolia).

The services are operated in cooperation with partners and enable efficient and smooth transport solutions along the entire route. With competitive transit times of around 30 days, the regularly scheduled trains offer an attractive alternative to sea freight.

Customers benefit from shorter transit times, reliable and sustainable transport solutions for 20-foot and 40-foot containers and improved connections between markets in both regions, RCG says.

A key benefit of these transport solutions is that they safely and reliably transit through non-sanctioned countries, allowing customers to obtain transport insurance.

They also bypass the currently congested sea ports. This leads to fewer bottlenecks and more efficient handling of both import and export shipments.

Rail Cargo Group is the freight transport division of the ÖBB and a leading rail logistics provider in Europe. With efficient end-to-end logistics services, the company transports over 88 million net tonnes of freight each year. ///nCa, 22 September 2023

