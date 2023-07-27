Foreign minister of China visits Türkiye

Meeting with President Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Complex on 26 July 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was also present at the meeting.

Meeting with foreign minister Fidan

Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee had a meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on 26 July 2023.

Wang, said that China supports Türkiye in finding a development path suited to its national conditions and safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and legitimate rights and interests.

According to reports from the Chinese and Turkish media, Wang said that China also supports Türkiye in playing a more important role in the regional and international arena, and opposes any interference in Türkiye’s internal affairs.

There was the expression of the mutual support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China and Türkiye’s Middle Corridor initiative.

Fidan said that Türkiye rejects the claim that China’s economic and technological developments are a threat, opposes discrediting and containing China’s development, and does not allow activities in Türkiye that undermine China’s territorial integrity.

Fidan said Türkiye believes that the global initiatives, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, are of strategic significance. /// nCa, 27 July 2023 [pictures credit Xinhua, official website of President of Türkiye]

