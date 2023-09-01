News Central Asia (nCa)

A new academic year starts in Turkmenistan

In all educational institutions – from secondary schools to universities and institutes – today, 1  September, a new academic year starts. On this day, Turkmenistan traditionally celebrates the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth.

“High milestones, great achievements depend on the potential of the educated generation, the wealth of its knowledge, creative inspiration. Modernization of the country’s education system at the level of international standards and in accordance with generally recognized norms, using best practices, educating the younger generation on the basis of national and universal values, providing them with modern knowledge – this is the main task of our educational policy. Guided by these noble goals, we are building new educational institutions in the capital – the city of Ashgabat, in the city of Arkadag, in provincial centers, district and villages,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his congratulatory message.

Today, in honor of the new academic year in the city of Arkadag, the opening of the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding, the Berdymukhamed Annayev Pedagogical Secondary Vocational School, the Sachly Dursunova Medical Secondary Vocational School, the Sakhy Dzhepbarov Specialized Art School, the Shukur Bakhshi Children’s Art School, the Specialized Educational Complex No. 1 took place.

Also, the opening ceremonies of dozens of kindergartens and schools will be held across the country. ///nCa, 1 September 2023 [photo credit – Turkmenistan Newspaper]

 

 

