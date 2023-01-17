Turkmenistan – News in brief

>>> Electricity generation by the Balkanabat State Power Plant has tripled over the years of independence. In 2022, the plant generated over 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electric energy. The targets for last year were fulfilled by 108.4 %. The power plant fully provides with electricity the western region of the country. Excess electricity is also supplied to the unified power system.

>>> A rich harvest of tomatoes is grown in the private greenhouses of the company “Altyn bürgüt”, located in the Talkhanbazar village, Lebap province. More than 192 thousand tomato plants are grown in the greenhouse, which was commissioned in March 2021 and occupies an area of 8.5 hectares. One of the main features of this modern greenhouse is that seedlings are grown in containers with coconut chips. On average, each seedling yields 13 kg of tomatoes, and 230 – 250 tons are harvested from each hectare. More than 2,000 tons of tomatoes are produced during the year. More than 80 percent of the crop is exported, and the rest is delivered to the domestic market.

>>> “Muhammad-Balkan” company is engaged in the production of winter shoes, producing hundreds of pairs of shoes every day. In the near future, it is planned to export 10 thousand pairs of winter shoes to Russia. Men’s shoes “MB” are constantly being improved. The styles of shoes vary depending on the season. Currently, there is a growing demand for winter shoes with thick and light soles. The production of winter clothing under the trademark “MB” was launched last year. ///nCa, 17 January 2023