Turkmenistan Strengthens Border Security with New Complex on Caspian Sea Coast

On Tuesday, 15 August, a new complex of buildings and facilities of the State Border Service was opened on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Turkmenistan, the TDH agency reports.

The base is equipped with the latest technical equipment and technologies, a digital system, electronic maps, which allow to track the navigation of passenger and military vessels in the Caspian Sea, to establish their availability of fuel and water.

The collected information is accumulated and processed in the control center, then promptly sent to their destination using the technical means at the disposal of military personnel.

There is also a training building on the territory of the complex, where military personnel will master the skills of controlling warships and specialized equipment, and observe the sea area.

“According to the Military Doctrine, which fully corresponds to the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and is purely defensive in nature, ensuring the security of the country’s maritime borders is one of the key aspects of state policy,” the message says.

In this context, today, along with other branches of the National Army, the material and technical base of the Naval Forces is being systematically improved, both by equipping them with the latest technology and various types of naval vessels, and by building their own.

During the event, a high-speed hovercraft, which belongs to the border service, was presented.

The military complex accommodates barracks building for 200 places, two three-storey 48-apartment buildings, a library, indoor and outdoor sports grounds, a medical unit, a canteen, a bakery.

New motor vehicles were donated to the base on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.///nCa, 16 August 2023

