A tourist information center has been launched on the Turkmen-Uzbek border

At the border customs post “Shavot-Dashoguz” on the Turkmen-Uzbek border, an information center has been launched to inform tourists from Turkmenistan about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, says the Association of Tourist Transport of Uzbekistan.

The center provides the following services for tourists:

informing about the procedure of stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Uzbekistan;

information about cultural sites, cultural and entertainment and mass sports events;

tourist destinations and tourist programs (routes);

transport, car rental;

public catering, trade and consumer services facilities;

hotel and other accommodation facilities;

medical service points;

tour operators, tour guides;

relief in various emergency situations;

Registration in the “E-guest” system;

provision of tourist maps, brochures and other handouts, etc

Currency exchange

In addition, the center will help to book air, railway tickets, hotel, public transport tickets, tickets for cultural heritage sites, museums, galleries, etc.

The center’s activities also include services such as the sale of SIM cards and Internet connection, payment acceptance for mobile communications and tourist tax. ///nCa, 10 August 2023

#Uzbekistan, #Turkmenistan, #tourism, #Turkmen-Uzbek_border