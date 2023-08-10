News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » A tourist information center has been launched on the Turkmen-Uzbek border

A tourist information center has been launched on the Turkmen-Uzbek border

By

At the border customs post “Shavot-Dashoguz” on the Turkmen-Uzbek border, an information center has been launched to inform tourists from Turkmenistan about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, says the Association of Tourist Transport of Uzbekistan.

The center provides the following services for tourists:

  • informing about the procedure of stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Uzbekistan;
  • information about cultural sites, cultural and entertainment and mass sports events;
  • tourist destinations and tourist programs (routes);
  • transport, car rental;
  • public catering, trade and consumer services facilities;
  • hotel and other accommodation facilities;
  • medical service points;
  • tour operators, tour guides;
  • relief in various emergency situations;
  • Registration in the “E-guest” system;
  • provision of tourist maps, brochures and other handouts, etc
  • Currency exchange

In addition, the center will help to book air, railway tickets, hotel, public transport tickets, tickets for cultural heritage sites, museums, galleries, etc.

The center’s activities also include services such as the sale of SIM cards and Internet connection, payment acceptance for mobile communications and tourist tax. ///nCa, 10 August 2023

 

#Uzbekistan, #Turkmenistan, #tourism, #Turkmen-Uzbek_border

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan intends to turn Caspian resort Avaza into an international tourist center
  2. Turkmen and Uzbek customs officials discussed the issue of increasing cargo flows across the border
  3. Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan unveiled data on Turkmen-Uzbek trade
  4. Turkmenistan Trade Information Portal has been officially launched
  5. Uzbekistan stresses importance of the early launch of a border trade zone with Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan will take part in a youth event in Uzbekistan
  7. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan upgrade cooperation in tourism
  8. UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan visited the Awaza Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast – the First Solar Power Plant launched in Awaza
  9. Turkmenbashi Port and Uzbek container operator inked MoU on cooperation
  10. Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations were held in Ashgabat
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan