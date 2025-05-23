OPEC Fund and Turkmenistan Strengthen Ties with New Five-Year Partnership Framework

President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa of the OPEC Fund for International Development met with Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, to discuss cooperation opportunities under the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), Fund reported on X social net.

The comprehensive five-year roadmap, signed in 2024, outlines key areas for joint efforts to drive sustainable development in Turkmenistan.

The OPEC Fund has been a partner of Turkmenistan since 1999, supporting transformative projects in critical sectors such as transportation, health, and water and sanitation.

Country Partnership Framework signed in 2024 outlines a comprehensive five-year roadmap for cooperation with a focus on transport, industry, telecommunication, healthcare and banking. The framework emphasizes climate financing, inclusive development for women and youth and the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises. ///nCa, 23 May 2025