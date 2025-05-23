Turkmenistan and Belarus strengthen educational ties: delegation’s visit to the Institute of International Relations

On 22 May 2025, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan welcomed a Belarusian delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Turkmenistan and leading Belarusian universities. These included Yanka Kupala Grodno State University, Euphrosyne Polotskaya Polotsk State University, and P.M. Masherov Vitebsk State University.

Rector of the Institute of International Relations, Gulshat Yusupova, warmly received the guests. During the meeting, both parties discussed the current state and future prospects of academic collaboration. Emphasis was placed on the significant potential for cooperation, which offers broad opportunities for experience exchange and joint initiatives. These efforts aim to enrich the educational systems of both countries.

Special attention was given to the dialogue between representatives of Yanka Kupala Grodno State University and the Institute of International Relations. The discussion centered on the implementation of the Visiting Professor program and the development of inclusive learning opportunities, reinforcing the commitment to integrating educational processes. This exchange of ideas laid the foundation for future joint projects, marking an important step in strengthening academic ties.

During their visit, Belarusian representatives delivered lectures to faculty members and students of the Institute of International Relations. These sessions, incorporating innovative approaches and relevant materials, sparked keen interest among attendees, leading to dynamic discussions. Experts from Belarusian universities shared best practices and modern educational methods, offering valuable contributions to the academic environment of the Turkmen institution.

Belarusian universities remain a popular choice among Turkmen students, with approximately 4,000 Turkmen citizens currently pursuing studies in Belarus. Diplomas from prominent Belarusian institutions—including Vitebsk State University named after P.M. Masherov, Grodno State University named after Yanka Kupala, and Polotsk State University named after Euphrosyne of Polotsk—are officially recognized in Turkmenistan. These universities, featured in prestigious global rankings and accredited by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, underscore their high academic standards.

Meanwhile, interviews are being conducted in Ashgabat for Turkmen applicants aspiring to study in Belarusian universities. According to Turkmenportal, the event provides a unique opportunity for prospective students to engage directly with international departments and faculty members who have traveled to the Turkmen capital. Applicants can gather detailed insights into educational programs, admission requirements, and student life in Belarus.

Additionally, in early June 2025, a delegation from the Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU), the leading institution for technical education in Belarus, will visit Ashgabat. Organized by the Turkmen company Bitevi Khizmat, this event will feature interviews with applicants, marking another milestone in deepening educational ties between the two nations. ///nCa, 23 May 2025 [photo credit – IIR MFA]