Turkmenistan and Türkiye to Develop a Strategic Roadmap for Higher Education Cooperation

On 22 May 2025, a high-level Turkish delegation, led by Chairman of the Council for Higher Education Erol Özvar, met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B. Orazdurdiyeva and Minister of Education J. Gurbangeldiev.

The discussions focused on strengthening educational collaboration between the two nations.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Orazdurdiyeva emphasized that Turkmen-Turkish relations are built on mutual respect, equality, and a shared historical and cultural heritage. These strong foundations, she noted, provide an excellent basis for expanding cooperation in higher education.

Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening academic partnerships with Türkiye and expressed its readiness to explore areas of mutual interest in higher education and professional training. The meeting also included an overview of ongoing educational reforms in Turkmenistan.

During the discussions, Erol Özvar outlined several key proposals to enhance cooperation, including:

Establishing Turkish university branches in Turkmenistan and launching joint academic programs;

Allocating scholarship opportunities for Turkmen students in Turkish universities;

Advancing collaboration in digital education and AI technologies, leveraging the expertise of Turkish academic institutions;

Conducting joint research in literature, history, culture, and the socio-economic dynamics of both nations.

With both sides expressing strong support for these initiatives, they agreed to develop a roadmap to facilitate the swift implementation of these cooperation measures.

Deputy Prime Minister Orazdurdiyeva also extended an invitation to the Council for Higher Education of Türkiye to participate in the upcoming international exhibition and scientific conference “Healthcare, Education, and Sports in the Renaissance of a New Era of a Powerful State,” scheduled for October 2025. ///nCa, 24 May 2025 [photo credit – TRT Avaz]