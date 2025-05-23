Speaker of the Turkmenistan Parliament Meets with Vice President of the PRC

On May 23, 2025, during the visit of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to the People’s Republic of China, a meeting was held with the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Han Zheng.

Han Zheng noted that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, Chinese-Turkmen relations have been elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, with the concept of a community of shared future being implemented at the bilateral level.

China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two states, firmly support each other, and accelerate cooperation in areas such as natural gas, digital economy, green development, and new energy, Han Zheng stated.

He further emphasized China’s willingness to expand humanitarian exchanges, strengthen international cooperation, and promote the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations.

In turn, D. Gulmanova stated that the friendship between Turkmenistan and China has deep historical roots. The peoples of the two countries are connected by historical ties, as well as cultural and spiritual commonality, through the ancient Great Silk Road.

Thanks to high-level efforts, relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, based on mutual respect, trust, and equality, are successfully developing and being enriched with new content.

Turkmenistan is committed to further expanding exchanges and cooperation with China in areas such as legislation, environmental protection, youth, economy, trade, and cultural-humanitarian spheres to achieve shared development.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the unanimous adoption by the United Nations, at Turkmenistan’s initiative, of the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust,” as well as the third recognition of Turkmenistan’s legal status of permanent neutrality. In this context, the significance of Turkmenistan’s neutral approach, aimed at fostering equitable cooperation with all countries and promoting peaceful initiatives, was highlighted.

The discussions also underscored the important role of cooperation between the two countries within the international legal framework in further strengthening comprehensive, equitable, and mutually beneficial relations. It was emphasized that these relations contribute to reinforcing friendship and brotherhood between the peoples and advancing interstate cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy. ///nCa, 23 May 2025 (based on reports by Xinhua and the press release of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan)