Tbilisi celebrates the Turkmen carpet holiday

An exhibition of Turkmen and Azerbaijani carpets, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia together with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, opened at the Akhundov House Gallery on 23 May 2025 to celebrate the Turkmen carpet holiday. The exhibition was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Georgia, Georgian ministries and agencies, members of the Parliament, former Ambassadors of Georgia, representatives of the Tbilisi City Hall, cultural figures, media representatives, as well as Turkmen students studying in Georgia.

The guests were presented with colorful handmade carpets and carpets articles, national jewelry, various souvenirs, works of arts and crafts, as well as paintings.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D. Seyitmammedov noted that the Turkmen carpet is an ancient art of the Turkmen people, which embodies their national peculiarities, spiritual values, inexhaustible love for their language, art, noble traditions and customs. It was also said that the Turkmen carpet holiday, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday in May, was established to show special recognition and veneration for the nation’s unique cultural heritage – the art of handmade carpets making. It has truly become one of the brightest examples of preserving traditional arts and crafts and the enduring values of the nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Ambassador stressed that Turkmen carpets, which have become the pride of the Turkmen soul, recognized all over the world, and the Turkmen national art of carpet weaving, inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, are a beautiful symbol of the eternity of art. He added that the exhibition is also dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. Placement of carpet ornaments on the state symbols of Turkmenistan demonstrates the country’s adherence to the ancestral precepts, original traditions, continuity of the national worldview, character and spirit of the people, as well as their confidence in a bright future.

Other speakers noted the great importance of holding joint events in popularization of cultural heritage, ancient values and national art of the countries, as well as further strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples. They congratulated Turkmenistan on its jubilee date-30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The exhibition will run until 27 May this year. ///nCa, 24 May 2025 (in cooperation of the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)

