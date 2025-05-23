New China-Central Asia energy alliance aims for innovation and cooperation

China and Central Asian nations launched a new energy alliance recently, aiming to boost innovation and cooperation in power technology for sustainable development.

The China-Central Asia Energy and Power Innovation Alliance aims to create an international innovation platform that integrates research cooperation, talent cultivation, think tank development, and university-enterprise collaboration, according to a signing ceremony reported on the website of North China Electric Power University in Beijing.

It’s designed to promote collaborative innovation in energy and power technology between China and Central Asian countries for sustainable development.

The signing ceremony in the university on May 10 was attended by senior representatives from all parties. Among them, NCEPU’s Party secretary, Wang Qinghua, highlighted the alliance’s role in strengthening infrastructure connectivity and joint R&D, as well as optimizing resource allocation to promote the region’s integrated development.

“As a distinctive university in China’s energy and power sector, NCEPU will leverage its expertise in smart grids and renewable energy to inject lasting momentum into regional energy transition,” he said, underscoring plans for joint labs and talent programs. /// nCa, 23 May 2025 (cross-post from Chinadaily)