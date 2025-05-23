UNDP and GEF Support Turkmenistan in Enhancing Biodiversity Protection and Environmental Governance

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – May 22, 2025 – Within the framework of the joint project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits,” a high-level round table was held at the UN Building in Ashgabat. The hybrid event brought together experts, Government officials, and partners to discuss key findings from recent biodiversity monitoring and explore strategic opportunities to strengthen environmental legislation in Turkmenistan.

Discussions focused on enhancing the protection of critical ecosystems through the establishment of buffer zones and ecological corridors, informed by scientific data and modern monitoring technologies. Participants also examined the legal frameworks necessary to support these conservation efforts, including cross-border cooperation and integration with international standards. The event presented the results of an analysis of national legislation on ecological corridors, including provisions for transboundary cooperation.

The round table emphasized the importance of effective management of protected areas and the incorporation of ecosystem service valuation to support sustainable development goals. The event concluded with a unified commitment to advance biodiversity conservation, improve environmental governance, and foster sustainable land management in Turkmenistan.

This event was dedicated to the celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, 22 May, held under the framework of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.///nCa, 23 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)