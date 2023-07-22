The Eurasian Group on Countering the Legalization of Criminal Proceeds and the Financing of Terrorism has published a Mutual Evaluation Report of Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan has a strong legal framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and has demonstrated a substantial level of effectiveness in implementing the national AML/CFT/CPF policy (combating laundering of illegal proceeds, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation), says a Mutual Evaluation Report, prepared by the Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG).

Turkmenistan has an effective system for preventing and combating terrorism financing, as well as the necessary legal and institutional mechanisms for international cooperation, the report underlines.

Turkmenistan has regulatory framework and trained personnel in competent authorities to identify and investigate the facts of TF. There are no recorded terrorist crimes, including TF, in the country. CFT activities are mainly aimed at preventing such acts.

The Turkmen authorities have largely integrated countering TF into national anti-terrorist strategies and are implementing preventive measures in support of counter-terrorism policy.

The Turkmenistan Mutual Evaluation Report has undergone a quality and consistency review in the FATF global network and is published on the EAG website. https://eurasiangroup.org/files/uploads/files/4%20MER%20Turkmenistan_clean_eng.pdf

The Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is a FATF-style regional body which comprises 9 countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. EAG is an associate member of the FATF. ///nCa, 22 July 2023

 

