The delegation of Turkmenistan outlined the priorities for combating terrorism during the Third Conference of the Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the UN Member States

The delegation from Turkmenistan attended the Third Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the UN Member States in New York on June 19-20, 2023. Led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Vepa Hajiyev, the delegation outlined national priorities for combating terrorism.

The conference commenced with welcoming remarks from UN Secretary-General Mr. António Guterres and Under-Secretary-General Mr. Vladimir Voronkov. In his speech, the UN Secretary-General emphasized that poverty, social inequality, and exclusion contribute to the development of terrorism, affecting regions worldwide. He highlighted how cultural, ethnic, and religious discrimination often serve as pretexts for increased terrorist activities. Guterres also drew attention to criminal activities such as weapons and drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and illegal mining, which provide financial support for terrorism and have severe consequences for vulnerable populations, including women and girls who face intimidation and gender-based violence in regions affected by terrorism.

The Secretary-General specifically mentioned the growing influence of Al-Qaida and ISIL in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region, and their movement towards the Gulf of Guinea. He acknowledged the role of the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact in providing coordinated support to Member States for implementing the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Guterres urged countries to expedite the repatriation of their citizens from camps in Syria and Iraq.

UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov stressed the significance of the conference in facilitating joint analysis of the overall terrorist threat and reaffirming commitment to effective multilateral cooperation. He highlighted the need for robust and coordinated regional and international responses to the scale, complexity, and evolving nature of terrorism. The Under-Secretary-General emphasized the importance of finding a solution for the repatriation of over 50,000 individuals, including children, women, and men, currently residing in al-Hol and other camps and detention centers in Syria.

During the conference’s second session, titled ” Building Effective and Resilient Member States’ Institutions in the Evolving Global Terrorism Landscape” the Turkmenistan delegation delivered their speech on June 19. Deputy Minister emphasized the need to strengthen the updated Action Plan for the implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. He also highlighted Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts, both nationally and within the Dushanbe process, to combat terrorism and violent extremism. The country continues to implement its National Strategy and Action Plan to Prevent Violent Extremism and Counter Terrorism.

Deputy Minister V.Hajiyev further underscored Turkmenistan’s practical support for the Counter-Terrorism Office at the regional level. The country made a voluntary financial contribution this year to support the implementation of Phase IV of the Joint Plan of Action of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.

In addition to the conference, the Turkmenistan delegation held meetings with high-ranking UN officials, including Under-Secretary-General Mr. Vladimir Voronkov and Assistant Secretary-General Ms. Natalia Gherman, who serves as the Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate.

The discussions primarily focused on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in countering terrorism and implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Turkmenistan showcased its efforts in the fight against terrorism, promotion of regional stability, and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation with the UN and its partners in addressing pressing transnational challenges.

On the morning of June 20, the Turkmenistan delegation departed from New York. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 20 June 2023

