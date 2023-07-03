UK Minister for Europe to visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan



Minister for Europe of the United Kingdom Leo Docherty will visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to step up engagement with these countries in the field of energy security, climate and strengthening trade ties, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.

On the eve of his trip, Leo Docherty commented: “Since their independence, the UK has been unwavering in its support for security, stability and prosperity of Central Asian states. I am here to highlight the role that UK expertise can play in tackling some of the region’s most pressing climate and security challenges.”

During his first official visit to Tajikistan, the Minister will visit the Nurek Dam, the largest dam in Central Asia. He will talk about the role that the UK’s experience can play in helping Tajikistan to provide clean and safe energy and eliminate climate risks.

Docherty will discuss with representatives of the security services the possibility of deepening cooperation between the UK and Tajikistan in the fight against terrorism in light of the situation in Afghanistan and encourage further demarcation of the border with Kyrgyzstan.

The main topics of negotiations with officials in Turkmenistan will be issues of reducing methane emissions, intensifying efforts to tackle climate change in the region. He will offer United Kingdom’s support for domestic reforms in the country and consider new opportunities for British business.

Docherty also plans to focus on practical diplomacy, promoting the prospects of strengthening cultural ties and intends to visit the Museum of the Turkmen carpet, which hosts the largest handmade carpet in the world.

The discussion of Central Asian issues will continue in Turkey. “On the return from Tajikistan, the Minister will also visit Istanbul to explore areas the UK and Turkey can bolster energy security and infrastructure in the Central Asia”, the foreign office said.

It was emphasized that “this visit also delivers on a commitment to visit all countries of Central Asia, a region of huge strategic importance straddling Europe, Asia and the Middle East and bordering Russia, China and Iran”.///nCa, 3 July 2023

