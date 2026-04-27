Scientific and educational partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation: new prospects

On April 21-22, 2026, a delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Gulshat Yusupova, the Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, was on a visit to Moscow. The purpose of the visit was to discuss enhancing cooperation between the Institute of International Relations and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

During the visit, G.Yusupova met with MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov and the Dean of the Faculty of International Relations Andrey Sushentsov. During the conversation, prospects for scientific and educational cooperation between the two educational institutions were discussed in the context of the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement signed in October 2017 between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The heads of the universities discussed the possibilities of regular student and teacher exchanges, the development of joint educational programs in the field of international relations and energy diplomacy, as well as the implementation of initiatives aimed at involving students in international and public-diplomatic life.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in building interuniversity cooperation and forming an agenda for cooperation that unites the educational, research and international potential of universities

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Then G.Yusupova met with Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The interlocutors exchanged views on the current state and further development of the in-depth strategic dialogue between Turkmenistan and Russia, which is given a dynamic character by high-level contacts.

One of the main vectors of the Turkmen-Russian dialogue is the cultural and humanitarian field. In this context, the fruitful nature of the partnership in the fields of education and science was noted.

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On April 22, following the visit of a delegation from the National School of Turkmen Diplomacy, a roundtable discussion on strategies for international academic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation was held at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by heads of structural divisions, representatives of the expert community, MGIMO faculty, students from Turkmenistan, as well as MGIMO students studying the Turkmen language.

Rector of the IMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan G.Yusupova made a report on the history, current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on cooperation in the field of education.

The agenda of the meeting included a discussion on the development of interuniversity partnership. Among the promising areas are the implementation of academic mobility programs for undergraduates and teachers, the organization of mutual short-term internships for students, visits by teachers, the development and implementation of joint educational programs in the field of diplomatic service and energy diplomacy, cooperation in the scientific and expert field, methods of teaching foreign languages, including the publication of a joint textbook on the Turkmen language and mutual publication of scientific papers.

Particular emphasis was placed on youth diplomacy, as well as the role of universities in strengthening humanitarian cooperation and a culture of dialogue.

The parties confirmed their interest in consolidating efforts to train highly qualified international relations specialists in demand in today’s world.

Following the meeting, practical steps were outlined to implement the agreements reached between the higher education institutions. /// nCa, 27 April 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)