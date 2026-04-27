Turkmenistan marked on 25 April 2026 its National Day of the Turkmen Horse with elaborate celebrations that blended state ceremony, cultural expression, and deep historical reverence for the famed Akhal-Teke breed—long regarded as a symbol of national pride and identity.

A celebration of heritage and modern ambition

The main festivities unfolded at the Ashgabat Equestrian Sports Complex, where President Serdar Berdimuhamedov joined senior officials, foreign diplomats, horse breeders, and enthusiasts. The event highlighted not only the beauty and lineage of the Akhal-Teke horses but also Turkmenistan’s broader efforts to modernize its equestrian sector while preserving ancient traditions.

The Akhal-Teke horse, often described as a “heavenly” or “winged” steed, occupies a central place in Turkmen culture. Known for its elegance, endurance, and loyalty, the breed is widely considered one of the oldest and most refined in the world. In Turkmenistan, it is more than a horse—it is a cultural emblem intertwined with poetry, craftsmanship, and national identity.

Tribute to a legendary steed

This year’s celebrations were preceded by the unveiling of a monument to the celebrated Akhal-Teke stallion Pyýada, a multiple-time winner of international beauty competitions. The monument, installed outside the equestrian complex, stands as a tribute not only to the horse itself but also to the enduring legacy of Turkmen horse breeding.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized that Pyýada’s victories—both in Ashgabat and abroad, including competitions in Tashkent—demonstrate the global recognition of Turkmen equestrian excellence. Today, his name lives on through a racing prize awarded to top-performing young horses.

Horses, art, and identity

The celebrations extended beyond sport into the arts. Exhibitions showcased paintings, sculptures, carpets, jewelry, and traditional horse adornments inspired by the Akhal-Teke. These works reflected the enduring Turkmen saying “At – myrat” (“The horse is one’s destiny”), illustrating how deeply horses are embedded in the national psyche.

Traditional yurts, national costumes, and performances by musicians and singers added to the festive atmosphere, turning the event into a broad cultural showcase.

Gifts of gratitude

In a symbolic gesture of appreciation, representatives from all regions of the country presented the President with Akhal-Teke horses bearing names such as Gözbaş, Sumbur, Jeýhun, Marguş, and Nisa. Additional horses were gifted on behalf of the military and law enforcement agencies, as well as by the country’s community of horse breeders.

In turn, the President dedicated one of the gifted horses to the National Leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, reinforcing the continuity of leadership and tradition.

The most beautiful horse of the year

A highlight of the day was the final round of the international beauty contest “Ýylyň iň owadan ahalteke bedewi” (The Most Beautiful Akhal-Teke Horse of the Year). Ten exceptional horses—each representing distinguished bloodlines—were presented first without adornment and then in elaborate traditional decorations.

The 2026 title went to the golden-coated stallion Khankerven, a descendant of the renowned line of Gaplan. The winning horse’s handler received a grand prize that included a white Toyota Fortuner, along with a trophy and diploma.

Sporting and creative achievements

The event also recognized winners of horse races, show jumping competitions, and a national creative contest celebrating the artistic image of the horse. Awards were presented to carpet weavers, artists, sculptors, photographers, and media creators whose works captured the grace and symbolism of the Akhal-Teke.

A global dimension

In official messages marking the occasion, both the President and the National Leader emphasized the growing international stature of Turkmen horses.

Particular pride was expressed in the achievements of the Galkynyş National Equestrian Games Group, which has won top honors—including a gold award—at international circus festivals such as Monte Carlo.

They also highlighted institutional developments, including the establishment of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association and new research and training centers in the city of Arkadag. These initiatives aim to preserve the purity of the breed, train specialists, and expand global cooperation.

A living symbol

In his address, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov described the Akhal-Teke horses as “the wings and inspiration” of the Turkmen people—an idea echoed in traditional sayings that link horses with destiny, prosperity, and honor.

As Turkmenistan approaches the 35th anniversary of its independence, the National Horse Day celebrations serve not only as a tribute to a remarkable breed but also as a reflection of the country’s identity—rooted in history, yet oriented toward global recognition. The day concluded with music, ceremony, and a festive communal meal, leaving behind a powerful image: a nation celebrating its past, present, and aspirations through the enduring symbol of the horse. /// nCa, 27 April 2026