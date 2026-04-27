The Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations presented credentials to the UN Secretary-General

On April 20, 2026, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Vepa Hajiyev presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

During the credential presentation ceremony, a brief meeting took place, during which warm greetings of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag were conveyed to the UN Secretary-General.

In turn, the Secretary-General asked to convey his words of respect and appreciation to the leadership of Turkmenistan for supporting the activities of the Organization and promoting strategic partnership.

The sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN structures, including strengthening peace and security, advancing preventive diplomacy and mediation tools, as well as ensuring sustainable development in the fields of transport, energy, and environmental protection.

The Secretary-General particularly emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, noting that it serves as a solid foundation for stability in a region located at the crossroads of global geopolitical and geoeconomic interests. In this context, the significance of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, located in Ashgabat, was highlighted.

The Turkmen side was thanked for its practical contribution to the socio-economic restoration and development of Afghanistan, as well as its integration into major interregional transport and energy projects.

António Guterres fondly recalled the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in August 2025 in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza”. The traditional hospitality of the leadership of Turkmenistan and the importance of the Avaza Programme of Action for the upcoming decade were particularly emphasized.

The Secretary-General once again underlined Turkmenistan’s important role in strengthening the UN’s standing amongst growing international instability and confirmed the readiness of the Secretariat to further develop close and constructive cooperation. /// nCa, 27 April 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)