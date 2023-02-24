First successful experience on influenza viruses sequencing in Turkmenistan with hands-on training of World Health Organization

Dr. Ayjeren Myratdurdyyeva, WHO

As part of the implementation of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework in Turkmenistan, technical advisory mission of Mr. Artem Fadeyev, Consultant of WHO/Europe was carried out to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on strengthening national capacity in the field of influenza viruses sequencing from 9 to 18 February 2023.

During the mission, there was hands-on training conducted at the Virological Reference Laboratory (VRL) of the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service (SSES) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) on the use of the Next-Generation Sequencing method on the Ion Torrent platform for the genetic characterization of influenza A viruses circulating in Turkmenistan, as well on analysis of primary data from Next-Generation Sequencing and phylogenetic analysis of viral genome sequences.

For the first time, entire genome sequencing of 10 samples of influenza A virus subtype H3N2 was carried out by the laboratory specialists. Information on sequenced influenza viruses was uploaded to GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data), the global scientific initiative. As the primary source, the GISAID providing open access to genomic data of influenza and coronavirus and other viruses. It was the first and successful experience of the country on this subject.

WHO/Europe, WHO Country Office (CO) in Turkmenistan and MoHMIT have done significant amount of work in strengthening the national sequencing capacity. As part of the implementation of thePIP, with the support of WHO, national specialists of Turkmenistan were trained in St. Petersburg City of Russia and in Ankara City of Turkiye in 2022.

The necessary reagents for the isolation of influenza viruses were purchased and delivered by WHO. It should also be noted that recently with the support of WHO, the National Strategy and action plan was developed to strengthen the capacity in the field of sequencing in Turkmenistan.

One of the important achievements is getting of the status re-confirmation of the Virological Reference Laboratory of the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of the SSES of the MoHMIT, as the National Center for Influenza, recognized by WHO. This Conclusion is based on an analysis of the activities of the National Influenza Centers (NICs) in the European Region of WHO during 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 influenza seasons. This status was first obtained by the VRL in 2019.

Mr. Artem Fadeyev, stated the following:

“I would like to hope that the experience gained by the specialists of the VRL Center for Public Health and Nutrition during training and joint work will become the basis for further implementation and expansion of the role of next generation sequencing methods and genetic analysis in the field of public health in Turkmenistan”.

Dr. Egor Zaitsev, WHO Representative in Turkmenistan noted that:

“WHO will continue to support MoHMIT in this area in order to ensure preparedness to respond to public health emergencies”.

Dr. Ayjeren Myratdurdyyeva, Specialist of WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, noted in her speech that:

“Implementation of these activities within the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework in Turkmenistan will strengthen cooperation in order to rapidly build domestic capacity within the overall surveillance system for the early detection of pathogens with pandemic and epidemic potential, as well as ensuring continuous readiness of the system to be able to handle extra workload in the event of a public health emergencies”.

/// nCa, 23 February 2023 [in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan, pictures credit WHO Turkmenistan]