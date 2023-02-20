Taliban plan to turn former American-NATO military bases into special economic zones

The Taliban will convert the former American-NATO military bases into special economic zones.

The announcement was made by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban deputy prime minister for economic affairs, as he chaired a meeting in Kabul on 19 February 2023.

According to several media outlets including VoA, the office of Mulla Baradar has directed relevant officials to move ahead with the plans.

A statement from his office says, “Following a thorough discussion, it was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones.”

In a separate media encounter, the spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid told VoA that Bagram would be among the foreign military bases being converted into special economic zones. /// nCa, 20 February 2023