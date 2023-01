Kazakhstan is preparing to gear to start producing Jetour X70 crossover SUV, a brand of Chery Commercial Vehicle of China.

According to the media reports, it will be produced by SaryarkaAvtoProm at its plant in Kostanay city.

Jetour X70, which is built on the Chery Tiggo 8 platform, comes in several configurations. The model chosen for production is a 7-seater.

The price is still now known but the similar models from China range from USD 10000 to USD 14000. /// nCa, 11 January 2023