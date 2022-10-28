OGT-2022: What opportunities does the chemical industry of Turkmenistan offer for foreign investors?

At one of the panel sessions, Chairman of the Concern “Turkmenhimiya” [Turkmen chemicals] Niyazly Niyazlyev presented an overview of promising gas chemical projects that open up great opportunities in terms of investment partnership with Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the Presidential Development Program of the country for 2022-2028, Turkmenistan plans to implement a number of projects for the in–depth processing of hydrocarbon raw materials. The include the production of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers, iodine-bromine products, caustic soda and chlorine, the development of mineral resources of Garabogaz Bay.

“During the recent visit of the Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan, the issue was discussed with Japanese partners on the construction of the second stage of a gas chemical complex for the production of ammonia and urea in Garabogaz with a capacity of 600,000 tons of ammonia per year and 1155,000 tons of urea, the construction of a GTG plant in Ovadandepe with a capacity of 600,000 tons of gasoline,” Niyazlyev recalled.

According to him, the Concern intends to build three separate plants in the future, with the rich mineral resources of the country serving as the raw material base.

The matter is the plans for the production of iodine, bromine and their derivatives with a total capacity of 750 tons of iodine and 9850 tons of bromine. The output of derivative products will be based on marketing research.

The Chairman of the Turkmenhimiya Concern called on interested parties and foreign partners to participate in the implementation and financing of these projects. ///nCa, 28 October 2022