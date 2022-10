“Turkmenistan is a key player in the global energy arena, has great prospects for natural gas supplies in the European direction,” Batyr Amanov, State Minister, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz, said at the OGT-2022 plenary session. Taking into account the high demand for natural gas on the world market, Turkmengaz is ready to cooperate…



