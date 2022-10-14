Georgia aims to export Turkmen Gas to Europe

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) Delegation led by the General Director, George Chikovani held a meeting with the State Minister of Turkmenistan, Chairman of “Tűrkmengaz” State Concern Batyr Amanov and other managers of the State Concern during the business trip in Turkmenistan.

The meeting aimed to plan joint steps to promote Turkmen natural gas exports to the west via the South Caucasian Energy Corridor, as well as to explore the possibility of supplying Turkmen gas to Georgia’s energy market, the GOGC said in a press release.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing Turkmen crude oil and oil product exports to Georgia, as well as the logistics of transporting them to the Black Sea port.

A preliminary agreement was achieved regarding all discussed issues, the GOGC says.

Further mutual cooperation with engagement of foreign ministries of Georgia and Turkmenistan was planned.

GOGC Delegation consisted of Commercial Director, Nikoloz Pitskhelauri, Technical Director, Shalva Kiknavelidze and Senior Advisor, Head of Strategic Planning and Projects Department, Teimuraz Gochitashvili.

JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation is a diversified company with business activities in various segments of energy. It has the status of the National Oil Company. GOGC as the owner of the main gas pipeline system of Georgia plays a major role in ensuring the energy security of the state. Owing to the strategic location of the country, GOGC supports development of new transit routes for full use of the energy potential of the Caspian and the Black Sea basins and further integration of Georgia into regional/global economic and political structures. ///nCa, 14 October 2022