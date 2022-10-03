Mitro International Limited – Silver partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT – 2022)

The International Conference and Expo “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT – 2022) will take place on October 26-28, 2022 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Mitro International Limited has been announced a Silver partner of the International Conference.

Established in 2000, Mitro International Limited aims at investing in oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, particularly, in oil and gas prospecting, exploration and development.

The “Khazar” Production Sharing Agreement was signed in relation to the development of the “Khazar” Contractual Area – East Cheleken Field in June 2000. A year later Mitro International Limited became a full-fledged participant of the “Khazar” Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Project and since then has been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for the development and exploitation of the East Cheleken Field.

Mitro International Limited has experience in the preparation and execution of integrated maintenance as well as water insulation, elimination of formation and behind-the-casing-flows and re-development of wells using Coiled Tubing (CT) and Nitrogen Units and overhauls programmes using various types of stimulation techniques.

Mitro International Limited pays considerable attention to modern field and well survey methods. During project development more than 70 deep wells were constructed in the field, experience has been gained in the construction of horizontal wells.

Mitro International Limited has successfully cooperated with a number of service companies such as Continental Industrial Supply, Schlumberger, Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and also constantly uses in services of some organizations of oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan, which provide high-quality services within the current project and carry out certain types of oilfield service works.

