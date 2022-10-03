Mitro International Limited – Silver partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT – 2022)

The International Conference and Expo “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT – 2022) will take place on October 26-28, 2022 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Mitro International Limited has been announced a Silver partner of the International Conference.
Established in 2000, Mitro International Limited aims at investing in oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, particularly, in oil and gas prospecting, exploration and development.
The “Khazar” Production Sharing Agreement was signed in relation to the development of the “Khazar” Contractual Area – East Cheleken Field in June 2000. A year later Mitro International Limited became a full-fledged participant of the “Khazar” Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Project and since then has been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for the development and exploitation of the East Cheleken Field.
Mitro International Limited has experience in the preparation and execution of integrated maintenance as well as water insulation, elimination of formation and behind-the-casing-flows and re-development of wells using Coiled Tubing (CT) and Nitrogen Units and overhauls programmes using various types of stimulation techniques.
Mitro International Limited pays considerable attention to modern field and well survey methods. During project development more than 70 deep wells were constructed in the field, experience has been gained in the construction of horizontal wells.
Mitro International Limited has successfully cooperated with a number of service companies such as Continental Industrial Supply, Schlumberger, Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and also constantly uses in services of some organizations of oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan, which provide high-quality services within the current project and carry out certain types of oilfield service works.
Here are some facts:
- More than $760 million has been invested since the start of the project.
- Accumulated crude oil production of over 5,900,000 tonnes
- State share amounted to 2,845,303 tonnes
- More than 70 new wells were drilled, and the active production stock exceeds 80% of the existing wells.
- More than 30 Well Workover operations are carried out in the East Cheleken Field each year, and the Well Swabbing Unit, tubing lift wax removal technology, Nitrogen Unit and Coiled Tubing (CT) Unit are widely used.
- For intensification of production at the East Cheleken field, mechanized methods of operation are used, with the help of Electrically Driven Centrifugal Pump Units and Sucker-Rod Pumping Units, which are increasingly being used.
- In order to increase production from the Nizhny Krasnotsvet reservoirs, hydraulic fracturing with subsequent oil production by means of EDCP (Electrically Driven Centrifugal Pump) Units is planned. ///nCa, 3 October 2022 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)