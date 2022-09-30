Turkmenistan to reduce the transit costs for Iranian cargo carriers

From 1 October 2022, Turkmenistan has been canceling fees for transporting transit goods for Iranian trucks, managing director of the Lotfabad border terminal Mohsen Rukni said in an interview with an IRNA.

Earlier, a fee of US $1.5 per km was charged from Iranian cargo carriers for transit through Turkmenistan. At the same time, the Iranian side will reciprocate by providing Turkmen trailers with appropriate transit exemptions.

According to Rukni, the agreement with the Turkmen authorities will further increase commercial traffic through the Lotfabad border terminal. Thus, according to monthly statistics, an average of 140 trucks leave Iran through this point and 135 vehicles enter the country.

Lotfabad border checkpoint is located 300 km north of Mashhad and 110 km south of Ashgabat.

It should also be recalled that recently the President of Turkmenistan signed a decree establishing uniform amounts of fees and charges levied from owners of foreign motor vehicles when entering the country and following transit through its territory.

According to the new tariff rates, one-time fees for entry into Turkmenistan and transit through its territory amount to US $130, 180 and 250 for trucks with a load capacity of up to 10 tons, from 10 to 20 tons and over 20 tons, respectively. ///nCa, 30 September 2022