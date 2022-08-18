Uzbekistan to launch cargo transportation through Turkmenistan to Türkiye

Uzbekistan will establish intermodal cargo transportation to Türkiye (via Lake Van) along the international transport and transit corridor “Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan-Iran” within the framework of the Ashgabat Agreement.

The relevant agreements were reached at the meeting of the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov with the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications Mammetkhan Chakiyev on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of landlocked developing countries.

The negotiations discussed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, the provision of mutual benefits in cargo transportation and the creation of favorable conditions for national carriers.

In particular, the parties considered possible reduction of fees for road transport, simplifying the visa procedures for Uzbek drivers.

Following the meetings, transport minister Makhkamov signed a five-party memorandum of understanding on amendments and additions to the Ashgabat Agreement signed in 2011. ///nCa, 17 August 2022