Uzbekistan’s leading think tank and the Institute of International Relations of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan inked a cooperation agreement

The International Institute of Central Asia, headquartered in Tashkent, and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan signed a cooperation agreement on 14 July 2022 on the sidelines of the state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan.

As the newspaper UzDaily.uz reports, the document provides for the support of mutual visits, contacts, exchange of experience and opinions, as well as joint efforts to create a stable mechanism of cooperation in the following areas:

– political research and study of regional security problems;

– socio-cultural studies;

– research in the field of humanities;

– organization of forums, seminars, conferences, round tables, briefings, as well as holding consultative meetings once a year, including through videoconferences.

On the eve of the Turkmen leader’s visit to Tashkent, the International Institute of Central Asia hosted a conference entitled “Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Prospects for development at a new historical stage of interaction”.

It is noteworthy that today, on 15 July, the International Institute of Central Asia celebrates its first annual anniversary.

IICA is the only research organization of its kind that is engaged in the scientific study of regional processes and international relations with focus on Central Asia, and also promotes the consolidation of international cooperation, in particular between think tanks of the countries of the Central Asian region. ///nCa, 15 July 2022