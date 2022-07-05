EU Delegation to Turkmenistan announces short movies contest

The European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan together with the partners announce a call for submission of the short movies.

The theme of the movie must be in line with the EU values, i.e. promotion of the green behaviour, social inclusion and justice. The movies must be no longer than 15 minutes. The submissions are accepted until 30 January 2023.

The EU Delegation will hold a screening of the movies for the general public and select top three works which will then be screened in Brussels, Belgium during the annual Novruz film festival in 2023

The purpose of the festival is to promote the EU values through art, enable local film makers and artists to produce movies on social topics, and demonstrate EU commitment to liberalize the local artist communities. It is also an opportunity to showcase independent filmmaking in Turkmenistan to the European audiences. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan