Strategic risk analysis of the law enforcement agencies of Central Asia strengthened by EU expertise

From 17-19 May 2022, the Border Management Programme in Central Asia held a regional workshop in Tashkent on strategic risk analysis for representatives of the law enforcement agencies engaged in the border management of Central Asian countries. The workshop developed a strategic approach to risk analysis as a key decision-making tool in identifying, assessing and minimising risks.

During the workshop, participants familiarised with the basic principles of the Common Integrated Risk Analysis Model (CIRAM), which establishes a conceptual framework to assist Frontex and EU Member States in the preparation of risk analyses. This system strengthens the capacity of border security and increases the quality of control. Moreover, the use of a unified system improves the quality of information exchange and ensures a platform for a successful fight against cross-border crime.

The experts from the State Border Guard College and the National Customs Board of Latvia introduced the basic principles of CIRAM. The participants were trained on the modern instruments and techniques to collect information on the strategic management, exchange information and prepare analytical products. The expert team also facilitated discussions on differences and commonalities among the risk analysis systems in the EU and Central Asian countries.

About BOMCA

The Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA), funded by the European Union (EU), aims to enhance security, stability and sustainable growth in the region, while supporting cross-border cooperation and improving living conditions for people in the border areas of Central Asia. Since its implementation in 2003, BOMCA has played a leading role in strengthening cooperation between border control authorities through the application of the concept of integrated border management, as well as in bringing border control in line with international and EU standards.

BOMCA’s tenth phase, launched in April 2021, covers four areas: institutional development of border management agencies, improvement of detection capacities, trade facilitation, and improvement of cross-border cooperation. With a budget of EUR 21.65 million and an implementation period of 4.5 years, BOMCA 10 is the largest regional initiative in the field. It is implemented by a consortium of border management institutions of selected EU member states and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development led by the State Border Guard for the Republic of Latvia. ///BOMCA, 19 May 2022