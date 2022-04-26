Turkey will grant 150 thousand Coronavirus vaccines to Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The presidential approval published in the Turkish Official Gazette has brought into force the Intergovernmental Agreement between Turkey and Turkmenistan on grants in the field of health care, signed in September 2021 in Ankara.

The agreement specifies delivery by Turkey to Turkmenistan of 150,000 doses of inactive Covid-19 vaccine and 19,800 boxes of Favipiravir tablets used to treat Coronavirus.

“This donation is granted by the Government of the Republic of Turkey to the Government of Turkmenistan as a gesture of friendship and goodwill”, says the document.

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan added vaccination against coronavirus to the list of vaccinations for epidemic indications. Russian and Chinese-made drugs are used as a vaccine against COVID-19. /// nCa, 26 April 2022

