XII meeting of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding

Today [20 Apr], the 12th meeting of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding was held at the Oguzkent Hotel in the capital under the chairmanship of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The annual forum, traditionally held on the eve of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, is an open platform for effective interaction for horse breeders from different countries specializing in breeding purebred Akhal-Teke horses, contributing to the enhancement of the world fame of the legendary “heavenly” horses – an invaluable asset and pride of the Turkmen people.

An exhibition was timed to coincide with the meeting of the Association, the exposition of which included works of fine, decorative-applied, carpet and jewelry art, as well as photographs dedicated to the Akhal-Teke horses.

Among the participants of the forum are heads of industry government agencies, horse breeders, representatives of domestic media and foreign media accredited in our country.

Opening the 12th meeting of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and addressing its participants, the President of the country emphasized that the current forum was held on the days of the national holiday of the Turkmen horse celebrated at the state level.

Having sincerely congratulated everyone on this event, as well as on a wonderful holiday, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that this year, the motto of which is “The era of the people with Arkadag”, our independent neutral Fatherland has entered the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state. The large-scale undertakings initiated by the Hero-Arkadag in the country, the 31st anniversary of state independence being celebrated this year, are the main reference point for us.

Therefore, the head of state said, we consistently continue these undertakings. The goal of the National Program for 2022-2052, adopted under the leadership of the leader of the nation, is the implementation of grandiose tasks in the interests of the country and the people, namely, the progressive prosperity of the independent Fatherland and the further improvement of the living standards of the people of Turkmenistan.

We celebrate the national holiday of the Turkmen horse to the glory of the “heavenly” horses – the heritage and pride of the Turkmen people at the national level together with connoisseurs of Akhal-Teke horses from all over the world, said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Careful preservation and global promotion of our national heritage is one of the priorities of the state policy of Turkmenistan, which led to the systematic increase in world fame and prestige of the legendary Akhal-Teke horses, which have taken their rightful place in human culture.

Further, addressing the forum participants and voicing its agenda, the head of state noted that a number of issues would be considered during the meeting, and speeches by foreign members of the Association would be heard. Honorary titles of Turkmenistan will be awarded to members of the Association who have carried out fruitful work in order to develop the Akhal-Teke horse breeding in the world, as well as our compatriots and foreign citizens who have expressed a desire to become members of the Association will be admitted to the Association.

In addition, organizational issues of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding will be discussed.

On the occasion of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, the country hosts an international Akhal-Teke beauty contest and scientific and practical conferences, festive horse races among young and older riders, jockey mentors, as well as various equestrian competitions. Along with this, creative competitions are organized for the artistic display of the beauty of horses in works of fine and decorative art.

Taking the opportunity, the head of Turkmenistan invited everyone to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse, held in the year of the “Era of the people with Arkadag”.

In his speech at the XI meeting of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the main tasks facing the Association. In order to further optimize its activities, the State Association “Turkmen atlary” together with the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding should:

– systematically expand the scale of cooperation established with foreign horse breeding associations for centralized pedigree registration of Akhal-Teke horses;

– to carry out the necessary work to increase the number of purebred Akhal-Teke horses in the world and to scientifically substantiate the study of selection and breeding work carried out in this direction;

– organize scientific conferences, meetings, cultural events, equestrian competitions, exhibitions and auctions dedicated to the Akhal-Teke horses in our country and abroad, as well as take part in them;

– to form new breeding lines of Akhal-Teke horses;

– organize international equestrian tournaments in our country and abroad and take part in them;

– to create an international “studbook” (Studbook) of purebred Akhal-Teke horses of the world;

– to organize performances of the world-famous group of national equestrian games “Galkynyş” in foreign countries;

– to prepare books, as well as to conduct advertising campaigns using a digital system in order to popularize the culture and art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding;

– to encourage the activities of the members of the Association for the development and wide promotion of the Akhal-Teke horse breeding.

All this should become the basis for the modern organization of the work of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding, the head of state emphasized, summarizing the above.

Continuing his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that “heavenly” horses are highly revered in Turkmenistan, in honor of which sculptural compositions and various structures were erected. In addition, an open arena was put into operation in the Ashgabat equestrian complex, the International Akhal-Teke equestrian complex, the modern village of Aba Annaev in the Kyarizek gengeshlik of the Geoktepe etrap of the Akhal velayat, the Center of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the International Association of Turkmen Alabay in our capital.

It is also noteworthy that in order to develop the horse breeding industry, a modern stable is currently being built in the Geoktepe etrap of the Akhal velayat, designed to keep 600 Akhal-Teke horses.

This year, on the occasion of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, horse races will be held in the Balkan velayat with the participation of riders of youth and seniors, as well as jockey mentors, in connection with which the reconstruction of the Balkan equestrian sports complex was carried out.

The head of Turkmenistan also stressed that relevant work is being carried out at the higher and secondary vocational educational institutions of our country to train young specialists at the international level in various areas of horse breeding and equestrian sports. In the new administrative center of the Akhal velayat, which is being built, the construction of the International Higher School of Horse Breeding and the branch Scientific and Production Center is underway at the final stage.

Then, a speech by a member of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding, Canadian horse breeder, holder of the honorary title “Türkmenistanyn at gazanan atşynasy” (“Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan”) Tito Pontecorvo was heard via digital communication.

Taking this opportunity, the speaker cordially congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his election to the highest state post, expressing confidence that under his leadership our country would continue the path of sustainable development and reach new frontiers of progress.

Horse breeders highly appreciate the support of Turkmenistan in expanding and spreading the range of Akhal-Teke horses. Representatives of the industry are firmly convinced that thanks to the efforts of the head of state, the number of horses of this ancient breed will increase, and its fame will increase.

In conclusion, Mr. Tito Pontecorvo congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the National Day of the Turkmen Horse and wished him good health and great success in all his endeavors.

Further, the speech of the member of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding, Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan, Director of the horse breeding company Jeýkob Ferdezuçt GBR Katerina-Irena Jakob (Federal Republic of Germany) was heard on the digital system.

The German representative spoke to the head of state Serdar

Hearty congratulations to Berdimuhamedov on his election to the post of President of Turkmenistan, expressing confidence that under his leadership large-scale transformations will continue, contributing to the further successful development of the country.

It was emphasized that horse breeders expect to continue to make joint efforts to effectively implement the goals of spreading and preserving the purebred Akhal-Teke breed of horses, increasing the world fame of these wonderful “heavenly” horses, and will do everything possible for this.

Taking the opportunity, Ms. Katerina-Irena Yakob warmly congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the upcoming holiday, expressing her best wishes.

Then, in accordance with the agenda of the meeting, the head of state signed Decrees on conferring the honorary title “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan atşynasy” to domestic horse breeders and foreign citizens who are members of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding.

In continuation of the meeting on the digital system, the speeches of the members of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding, awarded the honorary title “Türkmenistanyn at gazanan atşynasy”, were heard.

At the beginning of her speech, General Director of Akhal-teke Affinity Co.LTD Michiko Aoe (Japan) congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his convincing victory in the presidential elections, the results of which testify to the people’s high appreciation of his active work and the full confidence of his compatriots.

The representative of the Japanese horse breeding industry wished the head of Turkmenistan inspiration and new strength for fruitful work at the highest state post, as well as for the implementation of plans to increase the authority of the Association throughout the world, to preserve the magnificent breed of Akhal-Teke horses, interest in which is constantly growing in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Expressing her sincere gratitude for conferring the honorary title “Türkmenistanyn at gazanan atşynasy”, Ms. Michiko Aoe assured that she would make efforts to develop the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding. Having heartily congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and all Turkmen horse breeders on a wonderful holiday, the General Director of the ES “Akhal-teke Affinity Co.LTD” also wished further prosperity to our country.

The next speech was made by the head of the Akhal-Teke horse breeding farm “Uzbegim” Avaz Ismoilov (Republic of Uzbekistan), who, taking the opportunity, on behalf of the members of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and on his own behalf, congratulated the head of state on the confident victory in the Presidential elections held in Turkmenistan on March 12 2022.

As the head of the Akhal-Teke horse breeding farm “Uzbegim” emphasized, he looks forward to meeting with the President of Turkmenistan and hopes to celebrate a wonderful holiday in honor of the delightful “paradise” horses together with all members of the Association in the near future.

Akhal-Teke horses of ancient origin are highly valued in Uzbekistan, said Avaz Ismoilov, expressing confidence that under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the activities of the Association will receive new incentives for development thanks to innovative technologies in the breeding of these wonderful horses.

As the representative of Uzbekistan noted, the assignment of the honorary title “Türkmenistanyn at gazanan atşynasy” along with many other colleagues was an unforgettable event and a source of sincere pride for him. Expressing deep gratitude for the honor, the head of the Akhal-Teke horse breeding farm “Uzbegim” warmly congratulated the head of state on the National Day of the Turkmen horse, wishing him good health and further success in his large-scale activities as President of the country.

Continuing the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed Resolutions approving the decision of the Board of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding to accept new domestic and foreign members.

Further, speeches of new members of the Association – representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China – were heard on the digital system.

Addressing President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Director of the Center for National Equestrian Sports of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amanzhol Khasenov emphasized that he received the news of his acceptance as a member of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding with great joy.

As the speaker said, the rich culture, traditions and history of the Turkmen people are of great interest to him. According to historical sources, the Turkmen land is the birthplace of the oldest Akhal-Teke breed of horses in the world. Noting that he has been paying attention to the issues of horse breeding in Kazakhstan for many years, the representative of the neighboring country also assured that, together with the members of the Association, he would contribute to the further development of this prestigious organization.

Expressing sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the opportunity to join the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, Amanzhol Khasenov, taking the opportunity, congratulated the head of state on his victory in the Presidential elections, as well as on the National Day of the Turkmen horse, wishing him great success in his responsible work at the highest state post .

Then the President of the Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Academy of the Chinese Horse Breeding Association, the head of the Datsin Hiýou horse breeding company Liu Shutsin (PRC) made a speech.

Welcoming the President of Turkmenistan, the representative of the People’s Republic of China emphasized that it was a great honor for him to learn that the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding had responded to his request to become a member of this association. Akhal-Teke horses are an ancient breed of horses that are highly valued all over the world, conquering with their beauty and grace. In China, interest in “heavenly” horses is growing rapidly, said Mr. Liu Shutsin, assuring that horse breeders will make every effort to increase the number of purebred “heavenly” horses and widely popularize them.

For many years, the People’s Republic of China has demonstrated commitment to the conservation and breeding of purebred Akhal-Teke horses, the speaker noted, confirming his readiness to make an effective contribution to the work of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for being accepted as a member of the Association, the representative of the People’s Republic of China also congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his election to the highest state post.

In conclusion, taking the opportunity, Mr. Liu Shutsin warmly congratulated the head of Turkmenistan and all horse breeders of the country on the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, expressing his best wishes in this regard.

Thanking the foreign members of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding who spoke at today’s meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also addressed congratulations to those awarded the honorary title “Türkmenistanyn at gazanan atşynasy” and newly elected members of the Association on these significant events, wishing them great success in their work.

Further, the head of state, to the applause of those present, signed the Resolution on holding the next XIII meeting of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding in Ashgabat next April.

Concluding the XII meeting of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov once again sincerely congratulated everyone on the fruitful holding of the forum in the year “The Age of the People with Arkadag”, as well as on the National Day of the Turkmen Horse solemnly celebrated in our country.

Having wished the participants of the meeting good health, family well-being and great success in the noble cause for the glorification of Turkmen horses in the world, the head of state warmly said goodbye to everyone and left the place of the event. /// nCa, 21 April 2022 (abridged version of TDH story, 20 Apr)