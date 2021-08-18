News Central Asia (nCa)

Consul General of Turkmenistan in Mazar-i-Sharif met with the provincial chief of Taliban

By

Today, on August 18, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif met with the head of the representative office of the “Taliban” movement in the province of Balkh.

During the meeting held in a positive and constructive manner, a number of concrete issues were discussed in relation to the implementation of duties of the Turkmen consular organization in the northern provinces of Afghanistan.

At the same time, it was noted that the relations between the peoples of two countries are brotherly and based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.  ///Press service of the MFA of Turkmenistan, 18 August 2021

