Uzbekistan and Afghanistan renewed deal for the operation of the rail line Hayraton – Mazar-i-Sharif

The Afghan Railways Administration and the subsidiary of Uzbek Railways ‘Sogdiana Trans’ have signed a new agreement on the operation of the Hayraton–Mazar-i-Sharif railway.

As reported by Uzbek Railways, the contract period is two years.

Also, the parties agreed to step up efforts on restoration of cargo delivery to the Mazar-I-Sharif terminal station and to train local specialists of the Afghan Railways Administration.

On 10-11 February 2023, 714 freight cars were delivered. To date, cargo delivery continues.

Sogdiana Trans was established in December 2011 to operate and maintain the Hayraton—Mazar-I-Sharif rail line in Afghanistan. Uzbekistan Temir Yullari has completed the construction of a 75 km long line worth over US $ 129 million in November 2010. ///nCa, 14 February 2023