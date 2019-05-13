Customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan intend to enhance information exchange

Elvira Kadyrova

On 9 May 2019, the Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the State customs service of Turkmenistan, Dovlet Bayryyev, met in Baku with the Chairman of the State customs Committee, Lieutenant General Safar Mehdiyev, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

Safar Mehdiyev briefed the members of the Turkmen delegation on the recent reforms carried out in the customs system of Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of an innovative approach in the implementation of customs procedures, simplification of customs clearance, as well as customs transparency in order to improve the efficiency of international trade.

It was noted that the geographical location of Azerbaijan on the transport corridors North-South, East-West increases the role of the country in international trade. In this regard, head of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan underlined the need to strengthen the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the development of transit corridors. He also expressed confidence that the customs authorities of the two countries will make mutual efforts to enrich the experience and strengthen the exchange of information.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Bayryyev said that his country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres.

The guest said today’s meeting is essential in terms of strengthening ties, especially in the field of customs.

Remind, following the summit talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat in November 2018, a solid package of documents was signed that supplemented the regulatory framework of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation in the transport sector. One of the documents was an Agreement between the State customs service of Turkmenistan and the State customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the organization of exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are participants of the Lapis Lazuli international transit and transport corridor connecting Afghanistan with Georgia, Turkey and European countries. Coordinated activity of customs agencies along this route is one of the main requirements for the effective functioning of the corridor.

One of the segments of the Lapis Lazuli corridor runs through the ferry line between the Caspian ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku. /// nCa, 13 May 2019