Turkmenistan – changing dynamics of bilateral and multilateral partnership – Part 3

Tariq Saeedi

The partnership of Japan with Turkmenistan is another example of agile diplomacy in action.

It is the combination of the ability to stay focused, and the diligent work to understand the new and emerging trends in Turkmenistan. — Both of these are achieved by the frequent exchange of visits at different levels.

Two important visits by the Turkmen side in the past six months define the current dynamics of the bilateral partnership between Japan and Turkmenistan:

A large delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Rashid Meredov, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, visited Japan in October 2018.

Another major delegation of Turkmenistan, led by the chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese inter-parliamentary friendship group and deputy governor of Ahal province, Serdar Berdymuhamedov, visited Japan in March 2019.

A close look at the outcome of these visits will explain the depth and extent being added to the partnership.

* * *

The website of the embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan carries extensive material on mutual interaction including the coverage of these two visits.

Here is the report on the visit of the delegation led by Rashid Meredov:

Turkmenistan Government delegation holds number of meetings in Tokyo

Development of interstate cooperation in its main directions has been discussed at the talks held at the request by the Head of the State by Turkmenistan Government delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tokyo.

On October 22, members of Turkmenistan delegation were received by Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Having confirmed high interest of his country in further improvement of beneficial partnership with Turkmenistan, the Head of Japanese Government expressed the gratitude to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his personal contribution to development of traditionally friendly Turkmen – Japanese relations.

Shinzo Abe noted that he recalls with special warmth about his official visit to Ashgabat in October 2015, hospitality and cordial welcome rendered to him and his spouse. He had bright impression of the visit to Ahalteke Equestrian Complex where he was able to see with his own eyes that sensitive love and care that Turkmens have for legendary ahalteke horses, which are the pride and national heritage of Turkmen nation. National tea ceremony has also raised great interest.

During the meeting, the sides had interesting exchange of the opinions on different directions of interstate cooperation including in political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In particular, opportunities of intensification of productive partnership by the realization of new joint projects with Japanese companies in petrochemical industry, electrical energy, transport sphere, modernization of railway network in Turkmenistan and other fields where consolidation of joint interests seems to be more efficient, have been discussed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed the gratitude to President of Turkmensitan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for support of Japan’s candidacy as a member of the UN Security Council in 2023 – 2024 as well as the support of Osaka as a place of EXPO 2025.

In addition, members of Turkmenistan delegation had number of meetings with leaders of profile ministries and departments of Japan, having reviewed the main spheres of bilateral partnership, joint work for realization of existing agreements in details.

Thus, various aspects of cooperation in transport sphere were discussed during the talks with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan Keiichi Ishii. Shipbuilding, automobile and railway transport have been outlined as priority aspects.

Issues of regional and international politics presenting mutual interest have been included to the agenda of the meeting with Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono. It was mentioned that while demonstrating similarity and proximity of the positions in global range of problems, our country actively cooperates both in bilateral and multilateral formats under competent international organizations and structures including the UN standing for the consolidation of the efforts for development of balanced solutions of topical issues of the present, which are the priority of the policy of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov relating at first to the provision of peace, security and stability in regional and global scale, regulation of the situation in Afghanistan and other.

Opportunities of joint work in telecommunication were reviewed at the meeting with Ministers of Interior and Communications of Japan Masatoshi Ishida. In particular, Japanese side expressed special interest and willingness to support the construction of subsea fibre optic cable between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, number of proposals on the partnership with Japanese Nippon Electronic Company in space sphere, specifically the use of the Earth remote sensing technologies from Turkmenistan national artificial satellite as well as on cooperation with National Institute of Communication Technologies under the Ministry of Interior and Communications of Japan has been given.

Partnership in economic sphere was discussed during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finances Taro Aso. During the meeting, presence of the most favourable conditions for steadfast intensification of cooperation, optimum realization of its versatile potential, stimulation of investment activity, productive contacts between business structures has been stated. Special attention has been paid to financing of the projects in Turkmenistan with participation of Japanese companies.

In this regard, significant role of Japanese Bank for International Cooperation, which made number of credit agreements with the State Ban for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan, has been mentioned. The sides has also spoken for fast completion of work on Draft Intergovernmental Agreement on Investments and development of the Programme of investment cooperation of two countries.

Vice-premier of Japan made special mention of the importance of official visit of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in 2013 as important event in the history of interstate relations, which received new string impulse owing to mutual goodwill of the sides.

Wide circle of subjects of development of full-scale trade and economic partnership, which is built on the principles of long-term benefit, has been discussed during the meeting of Turkmen delegation with representatives of big corporations and companies of Japan. Business of friendly country re-confirmed their intent to intensify beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, having expressed the willingness to take active part in large-scale projects in different spheres in our country.

Number of bilateral documents related to realization of joint projects including construction of the facilities for production of ammonia and carbamide, processing of gas and production of gasoline, phosphate fertilizers production facility, as well as on cooperation with Japanese Bank for International Cooperation, supply of earth moving equipment from Komatsu and Toyota vehicles has been signed by the outcomes of business forum.

On October 23, Turkmenistan Government delegation had number of meetings including with President of Japanese International Cooperation Agency Shinichi Kitaoka. The sides noted positive experience of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the JICA gained for more than 20 years. High efficiency of projects for improvement of qualification of Turkmen specialists in different spheres has been highlighted. In addition, the Agency arranged joint work of scientists of two countries in seismology. Necessity of further expansion of bilateral relations in educational sphere has been mentioned in the aspect of future partnership.

The Head of the JICA expressed the interest in cooperation in social sphere projects. from this point of view, Turkmen side proposed to consider the participation in the project of modernization of the railroads in Turkmenistan as socially important and aimed at provision of high quality services to the population of the country, which is also one of the priorities of the policy of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On the same day, members of Turkmen delegation met with Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives Tadomori Oshima. The speaker of Japanese Parliament has noted high level of relations between two countries especially actively developing parliamentarian relations and efficiency of economic cooperation, having highlighted billion US dollars joint projects implemented by Japanese companies with Turkmen partners.

In this context, Tadomori Oshima gave full support to further development of relations with Turkmenistan including in large-scale economic projects, which are to be implemented in near future.

Chairman of Turkmen – Japanese Friendship Group of the Mejlis, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of inter-parliamentary contacts and highlighted that their development opens new opportunities for improvement of traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

Chairmen of Parliament Friendship Groups S. Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan) and T. Endo (Japan) have signed the Memorandum on Cooperation in the building of Japanese Parliament.

The delegation of our country has also met with President of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organization Committee Yoshirō Mori who noted positive role of Turkmenistan in Central Asia.

As is known, the development of sports of high achievements and mass physical training movement is one of the priorities of the policy of Turkmen leader. Fulfilling the assignments of Head of the State Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, members of our delegation discussed the cooperation of sport sphere, in particular in organization of international continental and world competitions.

Topical objectives of cooperation have been reviewed at the meeting with members of Japanese – Turkmen Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation.

Co-chairman of the Committee Yoichi Kobayashi expressed the gratitude to Turkmen side foe efficient partnership with Japanese colleagues in gas sphere, chemical industry and other strategic and important fields where large-scale joint projects take place.

Representative of Japanese business circles participating in the meeting made number of certain proposals aimed at intensification of trade and economic relations between two countries, on which President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe orient their Governments.

Series of the talks of Turkmen delegation in Tokyo also included the meeting with the Head of Japanese Bank for International Cooperation Tadashi Maeda. Aiming at further development of cooperation, the sides discussed the opportunity of expansion of the activity of this large financial institute of Japan in Turkmenistan. Special attention has been paid to new forms of the partnership of the JBIC with the Government and banking structures of our country.

Another meeting was held at the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) Agency of Japan, which provides insurance coverage of financing of joint economic projects of Turkmenistan and Japan. In this context, members of the delegation of our country and Masafumi Nakada discussed new opportunities of cooperation including the activity of NEXI for attraction of different financial institutes to the financing of projects in Turkmenistan. The sides reached an agreement on relevant consultations in near future. Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshige Sekō has also taken place. Positive practice in realization of the agreements reached at the meetings of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has been discussed and consolidation of bilateral economic cooperation and giving of new quality with the focus on investment and technological components to such cooperation have been reviewed.

The sides have outlined the list of priority joint projects, which are planned to be reviewed in 2018 – 2020. Memorandum on Cooperation in infrastructural sphere between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan has been signed by the outcomes of the meeting.

Comprehensive strengthening of versatile relations with Japan is important component in the context of development of the dialog between Turkmenistan and Asian Pacific region. Regular meetings on high, intergovernmental and inter-departmental levels, each of which turns into trustful and substantive exchange of views on all spectrum of relations, are the evidence of commitment of two friendly countries to comprehensive expansion of fruitful and multidimensional cooperation.

Joint Statement of Turkmenistan and Japan on New Partnership signed during official visit of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in 2013 become some kind of the roadmap in this sphere. This comprehensive document sets out the main directions of interstate cooperation in political, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres.

Number of agreements and contracts has been signed by the State Concerns Türkmengaz, Türkmenhimiýa and Türkmennebit with Japanese companies Sojitz, Chiyoda, Nippon, ITOCHU, JGC, Kawasaki, TOYO, Mitsui, Tsukishima, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo as well as between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan and Japanese Bank for International Cooperation. Total amount of the projects planned for realization exceeds 10 billion UD dollars.

Mutual interest in further development of beneficial partnership has been confirmed during the meeting of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the III UN World Conference on Mitigation of Risk of Natural Disasters in Sendai in 2015.

It is worth mentioning that international range of issues composes significant part of political and diplomatic agenda of Tokyo and Ashgabat. This is related to cooperation under the UN and other competent international organizations. Turkmenistan and Japan have similar visions on the subjects of coordination of efforts for provision of universal peace, stability and security, creation of zone free from nuclear weapons in Central Asia, support of economic restoration of Afghanistan by promotion of regional projects in energy, transport and ecological spheres, realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, etc.

Japan has supported the initiatives of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which resulted in adoption of relevant Resolution of the UN General Assembly on Stable and Reliable Transit of Energy Carriers and its Role in Provision of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation, on Role of Transport and Transit Corridors in International Cooperation for Sustainable Development, on Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Rich practice of joint work on topical subjects of modern world development and in search for the ways of beneficial partnership in different spheres has been acquired under Central Asia + Japan dialog, which was chaired by Turkmenistan in 2015 – 2016.

Tendency to rapprochement of two states has strengthened new important agreements reached in 2015 during official visit of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to our country. Turkmen – Japanese business forum with the participation of Leader of the Nations Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and high-rank guest as well as heads of ministries and departments, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, government delegation and representatives of Japanese business circles was held during the visit.

Bilateral documents aimed at realization of joint projects including in construction of modern gas processing and chemical complexes, gas turbine power station in Lebap velayat to total amount of more than 18 billion dollars have been signed by the outcomes of high-level talks and business forum.

Special place in this significant package is occupied by the Framework Agreement between the State Concern Türkmengaz and consortium of Itochu Corporation, JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, Sojitz Corporation (Japan), Çalik and Rönesans (Turkey) on construction of facilities under development of Galkynysh gas deposit.

As is known, this largest in the world gas deposit will be resource base for Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India transnational gas pipeline. Asian Development Bank with Japan as one of the main shareholders provides active support to this project by granting beneficial credits.

Big Japanese companies, which are old business partners of our country, work successfully in our country these days. World known Japanese brands and production of Japanese manufacturers have important position in Turkmen market. Many years productive cooperation with such companies as Komatsu and Itochu Corporation, at first in delivery of high productive motor transport, road construction and earth moving equipment, which is involved practically in all big construction sites of the country, as well as in fuel and energy sector, transport sphere, water management and agriculture, can be brought as good example.

Chemical industry, which development is paid with great attention of Head of the State Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is perspective sphere of beneficial partnership. For example, complex of facilities for production of ammonia and carbamide has been put into operation in Mary in October 2014. Japanese Kawasaki Plant Systems Ltd and Sojitz Corporation provided project design, supply of equipment and technical consultation for the project. Power capacity of the complex is 400,000 tons of ammonia and 640,000 tons of carbamide per year.

Current year of 2018, which is held under slogan “Turkmenistan – the Heart of the Great Silk Road”, had many remarkable events. Garabogazkarbamid plant with annual gas processing of 1 billion cubic meters of gas and production of 1 million 155 thousand tons of carbamide fertilizers has been put into operation in the west of the country. This big investment project was completed by the consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) and Gap Inşaat (Turkey). The cost of the contract signed with the State Concern Тürkmenhimiýa is more than 1 billion 570 million US dollars. Japanese Bank for International Cooperation and its partners took part in the project.

Opening ceremony of polymeric plant was held with the participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Kiyanly less than a week ago. Largest in the region petrochemical complex has been built by the order of the State Concern by Korean LG International Corporation and Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd, Turkish Çalik Holding, which are old partners of our country in realization of big infrastructural projects, as well as Japanese TOYO Engineering Corporation, for which polymeric plant in Kiyanly became the first big construction in Turkmenistan.

This project of total cost more than 3 billion 400 million US dollars received the award of TXF organization (UK) as one of the best 2014 ten project of Europe and Asia, which was financed by export credit agencies, total amount of credit agreements signed by the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan with Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Korean Export and Import Bank and the Syndicate of financial institutes of Japan, Germany, France, Korea, China, Italy, Austria and Switzerland participating in financing of this project exceeds 2.5 billion US dollars.

At present, plant for production of gasoline form natural gas, which construction is carried out under personal patronage of Leader of the Nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is rapidly built in Ahal velayat with the participation of Japanese company Kawasaki and Turkish Rönesans Holding. The facility equipped with latest technologies will process 1 billion 782 million cubic meters of gas and produce 600,000 tons of A92 gasoline meeting highest ecological standards Euro 5 per year. Total cost of the project is 1 billion 700 million US dollars. It is carried out by the investments from Japanese side and the funds of the State Concern Türkmengaz.

Another Credit Agreement between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, Japanese Bank for International Cooperation and other financial institutes has been signed to the amount of more than 13 billions Japanese yens and 152 million US dollars in July 2018. These funds were provided for construction of gas turbine power station in Lebap Velayat. Relative contract has been signed between the State Power Energy Corporation Türkmenenergo and Japanese Sumitomo Corporation. 432 MWt power station will be equipped by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Official representatives of JBIC note that realization of these projects will serve to further dynamic development of Turkmenistan economy by the diversification of fuel and energy complex, construction of new modern production facilities, which make production with high demand in the world markets. At the same time, the JBIC intends to create new business opportunities for Japanese companies in oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan supporting the improvement of international competiveness of Japanese industry.

It is also necessary to mention that having taken the course to modernization and diversification of national economy, Turkmenistan is interested in advanced practice gained by Japan in scientific and educational sphere and high technologies. Having focused on development of the contacts in this important sphere, both countries outlined priority subjects of application of efforts and interests.

Joint activity for introduction of latest technologies and advanced scientific and technical achievements occupies special place in this list. Modern TechnoPark – big complex including number of scientific and research facilities, created by the initiative of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat gives excellent opportunity for this.

Fruitful relations have been established in training of personnel including by the work of Japanese specialists in Turkmen universities, organization of work practice and exchange of experience for personnel in different spheres. For example, the Agreement on Scientific exchange and cooperation between the Tsukuba University and D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages has been signed in 2013 and the Agreement on Academic exchange and cooperation between International University of Humanitarian Studies and Development of Turkmenistan and Tokyo University of Foreign Languages in 2015. Cooperation between the Tsukuba University and Oguzkhan Engineering and Technology University, which was opened 2 years ago, is actively improved.

It is worth mentioning that great attention is paid to study of Japanese language, which teaching is arranged not only in language universities but also in high educational institutes of technical, economic and other orientation as well as in some secondary schools, under friendly dialog with Japan.

For several years, Turkmen youth actively participates in Japanese Programme of Strengthening of friendly relations for students – the “MIRAI”, which unites students from all over the world and gives them opportunity to exchange the practice in various applied types of scientific studies.

At the same time, the contacts in cultural and art spheres are activated every year, which is indicated by regular cultural events like exhibitions, Days of Japan, movie demonstrations, cultural exchanges and meetings of the delegations, which serves for improvement of relations between representatives of cultural intelligentsia and make favourable effect on the process of further rapprochement and enrichment of nations of two countries.

Tourism, which development is supported by many factors including increased interest of tourist from all over the world as well as unique natural, historical and cultural monuments in Turkmenistan, is another perspective sphere of cooperation.

Therefore, goodwill and mutual interest supported by specific proposals on comprehensive intensification of constructive dialog from Japanese business and political circles serve as a platform for further activation of productive relations, diversification of versatile cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan. ——- Posted on the official website of the embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan on 26 October 2018

* * *

Here is the report on the visit of the delegation led by Serdar Berdymuhamedov:

Turkmenistan delegation holds more than 20 meetings and talks in Japan

The delegation of our country led by Chairman of Turkmen – Japanese Group of Inter-parliamentary Friendship from Turkmen side, Deputy Hyakim of Ahal velayat Serdar Berdimuhamedov was on the working trip to Japan on March 24 – 28, where some meetings and talks have been held and bilateral documents have been signed.

During the meeting of the working group on Turkmen – Japanese economic cooperation, wide spectrum of subjects related to the cooperation in oil, gas and chemical industries has been discussed. Representative of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, the Bank for International Cooperation, Export and Investments Insurance Agency (NEXI) and big Japanese companies took part in the meeting. In particular, the talks on the project of development of Galkynysh gas deposit and other current joint projects were held.

During the meeting, relative agreements have been reached and fulfilment of the roadmap for economic cooperation, which was signed between the governments of both countries on October 22, 2018, has been analysed.

Meetings with the Chairman of Turkmen – Japanese Committee for economic cooperation from Japanese side and the members of this Committee who expressed full support of the projects planned to implement in our country, having noted the necessity of works for potential projects in new directions, have taken place. In this regard, the importance of preparation to the 13th session of the above-mentioned Committee planned in Ashgabat on May 23 – 24 has been noted.

In addition, the members of Turkmenistan delegation had talks with representatives of Japanese companies specialized in oil and gas sphere. In particular, subjects of comprehensive preparation to the operation of the plant for production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas built in Ovadandepe (Ahal Velayat) as well as relative proposal for construction of the second line of this facility have been discussed with the Head of Kawasaki.

Negotiations with Sojitz company were related to the project of the facility for production of phosphate fertilizers at Turkmenabat Chemical Plant. Proposals on development off the project of construction of new plant for production of ammonia and carbamide in Turkmenistan have been discussed with Mitsubishi.

Separate meetings took place with Itochu, Highchem, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Sojitz on the sale and export of oil, gas and chemical production.

Following bilateral documents have bene signed by the outcomes of the above-mentioned meetings:

The Protocol of the Meeting on Development of Galkynysh Gas Deposit; Memorandum of Understanding between Sumitomo and the State Concern Türkmengaz; Addendum to the Framework Agreement on Construction of Facility for Production of Phosphate Fertilizers signed on October 22, 2018 between the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa and Sojitz Corporation.

Meetings on the main subjects of agricultural and water management spheres, to reformation of which President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays special attention, took place with Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of Japan and General Director of the Department of Japanese Agency of International Cooperation. Application of advanced technologies and practice of Japanese partners in prevention of mud streams and their diversion from populated areas have been reviewed.

Separate meeting with the management of such companies as Marubeni, Sojitz, Itochu, Komatsu, which express the interest in cooperation in the implementation of water treatment technologies, have also been organized. At the same time, the talks on staged implementation of the Agreement on Supply of Komatsu Digging Equipment have taken place with Japanese side for the fulfilment of relative joint project. Memorandum of Understanding on procurement of the above-mentioned equipment has been signed by the outcomes of the meeting.

Negotiations with the management and representatives of Turkmen – Japanese Economic Committee from Japanese side have taken place in the context of development of cooperation in financial and banking sector.

For the implementation of the agreements achieved during the visit of Turkmenistan delegation to Japan in October 2018, in particular signing of the final documents on the projects in water management and automobile spheres, the consultations with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, the Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC), the Investments and Export Insurance Agency (NEXI) have been held.

The meetings aimed at the development of Turkmen – Japanese partnership in transport sphere have been organized during the visit. The subjects of opening of direct flights between two countries and supply of Japanese cars to Turkmenistan have been reviewed at the talks with the Director of the Bureau of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Communication and Tourism of Japan, the President of the Tourist Agencies Association and General Director of the Department of Sumitomo Corporation.

Following bilateral documents on cooperation in transport sphere have been signed:

Protocol of the Meeting with the Tourist Agencies Association of Japan on Further Improvement of Cooperation in Tourism and Transport; Protocol of the talks with Sumitomo Corporation.

During working visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan had separate meetings with official representatives of the state and the Government , in particular with the Speaker, Chairman of the Representative Chamber of the Parliament of Japan. It was highlighted that Japanese side confirmed the willingness of its business structures and financial institutions to continue developing beneficial partnership. Improvement of cooperation between the parliaments of two countries and the contacts established under the groups of Parliamentary friendship were separate subjects of the meeting. At the same time, the importance of bilateral cultural and humanitarian relations has been noted.

Development of Turkmen – Japanese relations in political and diplomatic sphere has been reviewed at the meeting of Turkmen delegation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. At the same time, the importance of constructive partnership under competent international organizations, especially under the UN, as well as in the formation Central Asia + Japan dialog has been highlighted.

Exchange of the visions on different direction of cooperation, mainly related to urban construction, rational use of water took place at the meeting with the Governor of Tokyo.

In addition, Turkmenistan delegation has a meeting with the Mayor of Japanese Tendo where intensification of fruitful Turkmen – Japanese cooperation, particularly its entry to new level in agricultural sphere has been discussed. Turkmen side has made a proposal to establish twinning relations between Tendo and one of the cities of our country. Appropriateness of reviewing of perspectives of cooperation with Ahal Velayat of Turkmenistan in agricultural complex has also been stated. Having supported this proposals, the Mayor of Tendo spoke for their soonest elaboration on specialists level.

It was also mentioned that International exhibition Jitac European Textile Fair Spring 2019 took place in Exhibition Centre Tokyo International Forum of Japanese capital on March 26 – 28 where textile and sewing production made in our country, which attracted keen interest on wide range of visitors, have been presented.

Therefore, 22 meetings and negotiations and signing of seven documents were the outcomes of the visit of Turkmenistan delegation to Japan held by the request of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the same time, representatives of Turkmenistan looked around 10 produciton facilities related to the industry and agriculture. It includes the plants for production of Nissan, Toyota vehicles and Komatsu equipment, water treatment complex, waste treatment plant, livestock farm and hothouse. ——- Posted on the official website of the embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan on 28 March 2019

* * *

Another way to appreciate the quality of interaction is to look at the list of the mutual VIP visits since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, as available at the official website of the ministry of foreign affairs of Japan:

VIP Visits – up to 2018

From Japan to Turkmenistan Year Name 1997 Jul. Mr. Keizo OBUCHI, Member of House of Representatives (Head of the Dialogue mission to Russia and Central Asia) 2002 Jul. Mr. Seiken SUGIURA, Senior Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs (Head of the Silk Road Energy Mission) 2005 Jun. Mr. Ichiro AISAWA, Senior Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs 2010 Nov. Mr. Yutaka BANNO, Parliamentary Senior Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs (9th Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 2014 Apr. Mr. Takao MAKINO, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs 2015 Jun. Mr. Daishiro YAMAGIWA, State Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry 2015 Aug. Mr. Kentaro SONOURA, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs 2015 Oct. Mr. Shinzo ABE, Prime Minister 2015 Dec. Mr. Hiroshige SEKO, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary 2016 Sep. Mr. Motome TAKISAWA, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs 2017 May Mr.Fumio KISHIDA, Minister for Foreign Affairs (“Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue, 6th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting) 2017 Sep. Mr. Manabu HORII, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs 2017 Nov. Mr. Manabu HORII, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

From Turkmenistan to Japan Year Name 1992 Oct. Mr. VASAROV, Vice Prime Minister (Tokyo Conference to Assist to Former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) 1994 Oct. Mr. KULIEV, Ch. T., Minister of Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations (1st Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 1996 Sep. Mr. SAPAROV, Vice Prime Minister (3rd Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 1999 Aug. Mr. HARIKOV, F., Vice Prime Minister 2000 Mar. Mr. GURBANMURADOV, Vice Prime Minister (invitation by the private sector) 2001 Jun. Mr. GANDIMOV, Vice Prime Minister (Conference for Investment Promotion to Central-Asian Countries) 2003 Nov. Mr. GURBANMURADOV, Vice Prime Minister (invitation by the private sector) 2005 Dec. Mr. AYDOGDIEV, Vice Prime Minister (6th Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 2009 Dec. Mr. BERDIMUHAMEDOV, President 2012 Jul. Mr. HOJAMUHAMMEDOV, Deputy Prime Minister (10th Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 2012 Nov. Mr. MEREDOV, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs (“Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue, 4th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting) 2012 Nov. Mr. ELYASOV, Minister of Health and Medical Industry 2013 Sep. Mr. BERDIMUHAMEDOV, President 2013 Nov. Mr. ARTYKOV, Minister of Energy 2015 Feb. Mr. GURBANOV, Minister of Communal Services 2015 Mar. Mr. BERDIMUHAMEDOV, President (Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction) 2015 Jul. Mr. HOJAMUHAMMEDOV, Deputy Prime Minister 2015 Dec. Mr. ANNAMEREDOV, Minister of Railway Transport 2016 Apr. Ms. NURBERDIEVA, Chairman of the Parliament 2017 Jun. Mr. MEREDOV, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs (12th Japan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Conference) 2018 Oct. Mr. MEREDOV, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs

* * *

The nature of partnership of Turkmenistan with Japan and Korea is not quite the same because of the different areas of compatibilities, but there are some common strands.

An important common aspect is the demonstrable separation of politics from business. The building blocks of interaction are not influenced by the political considerations – there is the straightforward desire to create mutually beneficial situations.

Another shared element is the ability to correctly interpret the emerging and new realities.

* * *

The current dynamics of partnership of Turkmenistan with Russia portray another viable model. /// nCa, 25 April 2019