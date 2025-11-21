Turkmenistan-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, and Humanitarian Cooperation Holds Meeting in Ashgabat

On 20–21 November 2025, the 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation is taking place in Ashgabat. The delegation of the Republic of Tatarstan is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko, TDH reports.

Opening the meeting, the co-chairs noted the high level of bilateral relations built on mutual trust and mutual benefit. The parties expressed satisfaction with their readiness to fully utilize the existing substantial potential for implementing new joint projects.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for deepening cooperation in key sectors: oil and gas, energy, industry, transport, communications and information technology, textile industry, agriculture, environmental protection, science, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, culture, sports, and youth policy.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan’s favorable investment climate and the country’s growing international reputation as a reliable partner create additional opportunities for expanding cooperation. Successful examples of ongoing projects include collaboration with major Tatarstan companies such as KAMAZ, Tatneft, KER-Holding, and the Kazan Helicopter Plant.

Oleg Korobchenko stated that Tatarstan is interested in further expanding economic and investment ties with Turkmen partners. Currently, companies from Tatarstan are implementing a number of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan in the fields of mechanical engineering, energy, and oil production.

As part of the visit, the delegation held meetings with the leadership of the state concerns Türkmennebit, Türkmengaz, and the State Power Corporation Türkmenenergo, as well as with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The parties discussed concrete steps to develop cooperation in priority areas./// nCa, 21 November 2025