Turkmenistan Participated in CAREC 2025 Business Forum and 24th Ministerial Conference in Bishkek

A Turkmen delegation took part in the CAREC 2025 Business Forum and the 24th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program titled “Green and Digital CAREC,” held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Finance B. Veliyev and Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service M. Vasiyev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the sessions, Turkmen representatives reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening regional economic cooperation, promoting sustainable development, and expanding collaboration in digital modernization. They emphasized the relevance of the conference theme, which highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability and the adoption of cutting-edge technological solutions.

The Turkmen delegation endorsed the updated CAREC strategic documents covering priority areas of cooperation in transport, trade, digital development, and social sectors. In this context, participants were briefed on Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts to modernize national infrastructure, develop digital services, improve customs administration, and strengthen the healthcare system, including the introduction of climate-resilient and digital solutions.

At the conference, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2030 to support projects and initiatives under the CAREC Program, a major step toward building a digitally connected and sustainable region, Kabar news agency reported citing the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In his address at the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference, ADB President Masato Kanda stated that CAREC’s vision is clear: a region that is economically and environmentally resilient, socially inclusive, and digitally connected. The projects will deepen integration, enhance resilience, and foster shared growth.

Key outcomes of the conference include the signing of:

Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the CAREC Digital Corridor

Bishkek Ministerial Declaration launching negotiations on the CAREC Partnership Agreement for Trade and Investment Facilitation (CARTIF)

The conference also endorsed mid-term reviews of three core strategies:

CAREC Transport Strategy 2030

CAREC Integrated Trade Agenda 2030

CAREC Digital Strategy 2030

These strategies serve as a roadmap for strengthening regional connectivity, stimulating trade diversification, and accelerating digitalization through investments in green infrastructure, smart mobility, and harmonized regulation. The efforts align with ADB’s work to promote inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth across the Caucasus, Central, East, and South Asia regions.

On the eve of the Ministerial Conference, the CAREC Business Forum brought together more than 200 private-sector leaders, government officials, and development partners. Discussions focused on transforming CAREC corridors into drivers of economic growth, digital innovation, and climate resilience.

The next CAREC Ministerial Conference will be held in Mongolia in 2026, marking the program’s 25th anniversary./// nCa, 21 November 2025