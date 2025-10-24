Seminar Held in Ashgabat for Helpline Specialists and Social Workers

From October 21 to 23, 2025, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan organized a three-day seminar in Ashgabat aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Helpline Service and social workers of the Family Support Services at the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan.

During the seminar, which gathered specialists from all velayats of the country, participants discussed the provision of specialized social services, particularly providing services for accompanying cases of domestic violence, and complex case management, including issues of methodology and algorithms for working in such situations.

Primary focus was given to the development of practical skills. Participants mastered the fundamentals of record-keeping and reporting documentation. Furthermore, significant attention was paid to the safety and support of affected women: specialists were trained in developing individual safety plans, techniques for informing callers, and the risk assessment algorithm.

The crisis counseling block covered features of crisis intervention, working with affected women, and interaction with state authorities.

The seminar was conducted by specialists from the NGO “Keyik Okara,” a public organization in Turkmenistan engaged in educational and awareness activities, and which has over 12 years of experience supporting vulnerable population groups, particularly women affected by domestic violence. ///nCa, 24 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)