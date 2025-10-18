Advancing mental health care in Turkmenistan: WHO leads strategic training initiative

Ashgabat, October 14–16, 2025 – The WHO CO in Turkmenistan hosted a comprehensive seminar on mental health at the United Nations House in Ashgabat. The seminar was led by Ms. Liliya Panteleeva, WHO/Europe expert on mental health as part of a broader initiative to strengthen mental health systems and services in the country.

The seminar featured a series workshops focused on the implementation of WHO’s Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) guidelines. These sessions provided practical training and policy guidance on the management of mental and neurological disorders associated with psychoactive substance use.

Topics included essential care and practice, depression, self-harm and suicide prevention, substance use disorders, and mental health conditions affecting children and adolescents. The workshops were attended by healthcare professionals and mental health practitioners from healthcare facilities in Ashgabat.

Additionally, Ms. Panteleeva participated at the opening ceremony of the scientific conference titled Healthcare, Education, and Sports in the Era of the Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State, held in honor of Medical Worker’s Day.

On October 11, the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan convened a roundtable discussion to mark World Mental Health Day, bringing together national stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing the delivery of mental health care services. The event highlighted global and regional priorities, including the importance of early intervention, community-based services, and reducing stigma around mental illness.

This initiative reflects WHO’s ongoing collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan to advance mental health care, promote evidence-based practices, and align national efforts with international standards. ///nCa, 18 October 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)