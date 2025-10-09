President of Turkmenistan Awarded Title of “Honored Architect of Turkmenistan”

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has been conferred the title of “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan arhitektory” (Honored Architect of Turkmenistan). The resolution was unanimously adopted by the Mejlis.

During a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, the text of the resolution was presented by the Chairperson of the Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova. The title was awarded in recognition of the President’s “outstanding contributions to ensuring healthcare institutions meet high architectural standards while preserving national identity, elevating urban planning to a new level, actively implementing best practices, innovative technologies, and advanced engineering, architectural, and decorative solutions in the development of healthcare facility projects, as well as fostering the training of highly qualified specialists in architecture and design.”

As highlighted in the resolution, under President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s leadership, Turkmenistan is undertaking extensive efforts to implement the Saglyk State Program, initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, alongside other national healthcare programs. These initiatives focus on protecting public health and preventing diseases, earning international recognition through numerous certificates.

To align healthcare with global standards, modern medical and wellness facilities, as well as sports complexes based on cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical science, have been constructed in the capital, Ashgabat, the region’s first “smart” city, Arkadag, and across the country’s provinces.

Notably, the International Pediatric Center, the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, and the Dental Center in Ashgabat are progressing at a rapid pace. Additionally, the expansion of the Archman Sanatorium with new facilities will further strengthen the material and technical base of Turkmenistan’s healthcare system.

Construction has begun on several key projects, including a 500-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Ashgabat, a 300-bed inter-district multidisciplinary hospital in Tejen, Akhal province, and a 400-bed Maternal and Child Health Center in Dashoguz. These initiatives aim to provide high-quality medical services and align with international standards.

Addressing the meeting participants, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed that receiving the title of “Honored Architect of Turkmenistan” is a profound honor and a testament to the immense respect of the people. He extended gratitude for the high recognition of his efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation and its citizens.///nCa, 9 October 2025