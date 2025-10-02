Turkmenistan Delegation Participates in Cervical Cancer Prevention Forum

From September 30 to October 2, 2025, the fifth annual Forum of the Regional Alliance for Cervical Cancer Prevention in Eastern Europe and Central Asia was held in Skopje, North Macedonia. The forum, organized with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), provided a platform for countries in the region to exchange experiences and strengthen national strategies for disease prevention.

A delegation of experts from Turkmenistan, representing the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, took part in the Forum. The visit was organized with the support of the UNFPA Office in Turkmenistan with the goal of exchanging experience in cervical cancer prevention and strengthening national strategies to combat the disease.

The participation of Turkmen specialists in this event allowed them to familiarize themselves with advanced practices and the latest approaches used in other countries in the region. The discussion of current issues, exchange of experience, and establishment of professional contacts contribute to improving the qualifications of national personnel and enhancing methods for the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer. This event once again underscored the commitment of Turkmenistan and UNFPA to the common goal of eradicating cervical cancer.

The Regional Alliance for Cervical Cancer Prevention in Eastern Europe and Central Asia is a platform for cooperation where countries exchange experiences in the fight against this disease. The annual Forum serves as a key event for discussing and strengthening national strategies. The event is supported by partners such as UNFPA, MSD Roche, and Abbott. ///nCa, 2 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)