In September 2025, products from Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment [Medical Cluster of Arkadag city], including baby food, received a prestigious award—a gold medal and the “Product of the Year” diploma at the WorldFood Moscow 2025 international food exhibition in Moscow.

Special recognition was given to the instant milk porridge for baby food (rice and banana), produced under the ‘Arkadag Med Cluster’ brand. The product is manufactured by the ‘Tibet Turkmen’ economic society. The porridge won a gold medal in the tasting competition category “Healthy and Dietary Food Products, Organic Products.”

The “Product of the Year” competition, held annually as part of WorldFood Moscow, aims to identify the highest-quality food products and raw materials. Winners are determined through rigorous blind testing, during which experts evaluate taste, innovation, and compliance with stated specifications. Top awards are granted to products that meet strict technical regulations, are produced using advanced technologies, and are stored in optimal conditions.

The gold medal awarded to ‘Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment’ products underscores Turkmenistan’s success in creating environmentally friendly, high-quality products that promote healthy nutrition, particularly for children. ///nCa, 2 October 2025