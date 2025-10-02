Central Asian Leaders at UN General Assembly: Urgent Call to Protect Glaciers and Water Resources

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Central Asian leaders issued a stark warning about the rapid melting of glaciers, which threatens water and food security for millions. The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan proposed bold initiatives, including international forums and new institutions, to avert an impending environmental crisis.

Accelerating Glacier Melt and Growing Threats

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Central Asia is warming at twice the global average, with the melting of Alatau Mountain glaciers posing severe risks to water and food security for millions.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon reported that over 1,300 of the country’s 14,000 glaciers have vanished, triggering floods, droughts, and dust storms that impact water, energy, and food supplies.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov emphasized the vulnerability of his mountainous nation to droughts and diminishing water resources, which endanger agriculture and biodiversity.

Crisis of Inland Seas

The leaders addressed the environmental crises affecting the region’s major water bodies.

Kazakhstan’s President warned of the Caspian Sea’s rapid shallowing, describing it as a “global alarm signal.” Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to the Caspian Environmental Initiative.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the need for continued global attention to the Aral Sea’s drying, noting that Uzbekistan has planted salt-resistant crops on two million hectares of the exposed seabed.

Proposed Conferences and Forums

Central Asian leaders outlined plans for regional and international events to address environmental challenges:

Kazakhstan will host a Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026, supported by the UN.

Kyrgyzstan invited all UN Member States to the Bishkek+25 Summit in 2027, focusing on sustainable development in mountainous regions.

Tajikistan will organize a high-level International Conference to lay the groundwork for the UN Water Conference in 2028.

Turkmenistan proposed hosting the next Caspian Environmental Forum in 2026.

Uzbekistan announced preparations for a World Water Conservation Forum and advocated for a roadmap to introduce innovative water-saving technologies.

New Institutions and Regional Programs

Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed establishing a regional center to combat desertification.

Uzbekistan’s President supported the creation of a regional “green” technology hub in collaboration with the UN, alongside programs for sustainable water use and regional landscaping.

Kazakhstan’s President proposed declaring April 22 as the International Day of Greening the Planet and declaring 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

Climate Diplomacy

Uzbekistan called for a Global Pact on Climate Migration to address the lack of international mechanisms for climate-induced displacement.

Kyrgyzstan highlighted the interconnectedness of natural systems “from mountains to oceans” and suggested redirecting the global $3 trillion annual military spending toward improving quality of life, protecting nature, and ensuring clean air.

Central Asian leaders warned that without immediate action, regional environmental challenges could escalate into global crises. They urged the international community to support their initiatives and actively participate in upcoming events to safeguard the region’s glaciers and water resources. ///originally published by the UN News, 1 October 2025