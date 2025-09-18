TIF 2025 First Day Concludes with Signing of Key International Agreements

AWAZA, Turkmenistan – September 18, 2025 – The successful first day of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) concluded this evening, culminating in a formal “Ceremony of signing bilateral documents” that translated high-level discussions into concrete investment agreements.

The ceremony marked a significant outcome for the forum, demonstrating tangible progress in forging international partnerships across the key sectors discussed throughout the day, including energy, industry, transport, and agriculture.

The day’s events underscored a strong global commitment to Turkmenistan’s economic development. In addition to the sectoral panels, the World Bank hosted a special roundtable on “Prospects for the Development of Turkmenistan in the Context of Global Challenges,” providing a platform for in-depth strategic dialogue.

List of signed bilateral agreements:

1. “Trust Fund Grant Agreement for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response” for the regional technical assistance project “One Health in Central Asia – Protecting Food Systems, Preventing Future Pandemics and Promoting Ecosystem Health” (signed by Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Mammetguly Astanagulov and World Bank Resident Representative in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Andrei Mikhnev)

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the World Free Zones Organization (WFO) (signed by Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Mammetguly Astanagulov and Head of the Central Asian Regional Department of the World Free Zones Organization (WFO) Yerbol Buharbayev)

3. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan and Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH Signed by the Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan Toyguly Nurov and Andreas Lemp, Senior Vice President of Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH)

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the West London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (signed by Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Azat Nazarov and President of the West London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WLCC) Christopher Durkin)

The forum will continue tomorrow, 19 September, with sessions dedicated to digital and green transformations, public-private partnerships, climate change, and economic diversification. The day concluded with a gala dinner at the Yelken Yacht Club, offering delegates a valuable opportunity for networking. ///nCa, 18 September 2025