Türkiye’s Karahantepe revealed the Neolithic Age’s Greatest Discovery: ‘The First Three-Dimensional Narrative’

Karahantepe, together with the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Göbeklitepe in Türkiye’s Şanlıurfa, stands out as one of the world’s oldest Neolithic sites, dating back 12,000 years. The site continually provides insights into prehistoric societies, advancing our understanding of their mysteries.

This time, the site has revealed something truly extraordinary: what is believed to be the world’s earliest known three-dimensional mythological depiction. Archaeologists discovered finds that were sealed off, similar to previous discoveries, with red sterile soil, and in a specific order, representing a compelling symbolic narrative. The artefacts representing the three-dimensional form of a story can rightly be described as “the discovery of the century for the Neolithic Age”.

But the question naturally arises: what exactly makes these finds a three-dimensional narrative? The compartment contains stone vessels and plates that are stacked one on top of another, along with small animal figurines carved from stone, stone batons, and beads. Itwas filled with red, sterile soil and sealed, and various animal bones, such as wolf jaws, leopard, vulture, and fox, were also deliberately placed around the finds inside it. The surface of the vessels is decorated with delicate geometric lines, depictions of animals, and stylised human figures. One bottomless vessel in the stack drew particular attention; when the archaeologists emptied the soil within, they met an extraordinary surprise that would illuminate the notion of a three-dimensional narrative.

Unveiling a Three-Dimensional Narrative

Within the small vessel, covered with a small stone lid, were three animal figurines – a fox, a vulture, and a wild boar – each with its head placed into a stone ring. Only the vulture figurine appears to have slipped out of the ring, likely after the vessel was sealed. These species are frequently depicted in Neolithic iconography; however, they are usually seen as large or life-sized representations, as engraved or sculpted in relief on architectural elements such as pillars or benches, or as three-dimensional sculptures. Small figurines are rare and typically found scattered in mixed debris. This finding, therefore, is exceptional and represents the first in situ discovery of such figurines.

Previously, two-dimensional and often independent depictions were found on immovable artefacts in the Şanlıurfa region. What exactly transforms these finds into a three-dimensional narrative is their deliberate arrangement in a specific order. Both the arrangement within the small vessel and the placement of the vessel inside the larger one reflect a carefully prepared three-dimensional composition. This unique composition sets this discovery apart, making it likely the first three-dimensional narrative that, until now, had only been portrayed in two dimensions.

In the Taş Tepeler settlements, archaeologists have encountered both realistic and stylised depictions, as well as rare integrative scenes reflecting collective social memory before. However, this is the first time a group of three-dimensional objects has been arranged in a deliberate order to convey a powerful symbolic narrative. Representing a three-dimensional portrayal of a Neolithic narrative, this group of finds can be described as one of the most important discoveries of its time in terms of understanding the Neolithic Age.

Karahantepe within Taş Tepeler

As part of the ‘Legacy to the Future Project’, new discoveries continue to emerge in Taş Tepeler, which marks the heartland of the world’s earliest settlements. Thanks to such discoveries, the region’s magnet, Göbeklitepe, welcomed 709,643 visitors in 2024. Many of these visitors also explore another crown jewel of the region, Karahantepe. The latest finds from Karahantepe are on display in the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition at the Presidential Complex Exhibition Hall in Ankara, along with numerous other unearthed and repatriated artefacts. The exhibition also embodies and celebrates the country’s commitment to its archaeological heritage. ///nCa, 13 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)