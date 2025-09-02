TOYO and Rönesans Secure First Phase of Major Overhaul for Turkmenistan’s Key Gas Chemical Complex

In a significant boost to Turkmenistan’s chemical industry, Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO) has teamed up with Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri (RET), a subsidiary of the Türkiye-based Rönesans Holding, to win the contract for the first phase of a major overhaul project at a large-scale gas chemical complex. The award comes from the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” (TH), the state-owned enterprise overseeing chemical production and distribution in Turkmenistan.

According to the press release, issued by TOYO, the project focuses on revitalizing the Kiyanly Polymer Plant in the Turkmenbashi district of Balkan Province, a facility TOYO previously helped construct in 2018. This latest contract marks the inaugural collaboration under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between TOYO and Turkmenhimiya in August 2024, which aimed to explore joint ventures in gas-processing and related investments.

Under the agreement, TOYO will handle detailed planning, engineering, and partial procurement of equipment and materials for critical components. The TOYO’s facilities included the gas separation unit (with a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year), the ethylene production unit (400,000 tons per year), and the polypropylene production unit (81,000 tons per year).

Meanwhile, Rönesans will take charge of the major overhaul for the high-density polyethylene production unit and the utility systems.

The entire overhaul is slated for completion by 2028, promising enhanced efficiency and output for Turkmenistan’s burgeoning petrochemical sector.

TOYO, founded in 1961, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having built 46 petrochemical and fertilizer plants across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and beyond.

“TOYO aims to contribute to the development of Turkmenistan’s chemical industry by leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in gas chemical and fertilizer plant construction for future projects in the country,” TOYO stated in an announcement. ///nCa, 2 September 2025