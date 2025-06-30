National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Chairman of Rönesans Holding

On 29 June 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbangluy Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Erman Ilıcak, Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding.

During the meeting, Ilıcak conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to visit Turkmenistan, which he referred to as a country with which he shares longstanding and productive ties. He extended warm congratulations to Hero-Arkadag on his birthday and on the second anniversary of the founding of the city of Arkadag.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, the National Leader noted that Rönesans Holding has been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for many years. The company has earned a reputation as a reliable partner, with its completed projects fully aligning with international standards.

The discussion highlighted the steady development of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation, grounded in shared historical and cultural ties. The sides underscored the importance of private sector engagement as a key driver of bilateral economic collaboration.

Hero-Arkadag expressed satisfaction with the company’s involvement in major national projects, particularly in urban development, the oil and gas sector, and the chemical industry.

He confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand cooperation based on the solid foundation of past achievements.

In response, Ilıcak reaffirmed Rönesans Holding’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations with responsibility and high standards of quality. ///nCa, 30 June 2025